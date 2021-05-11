Jennifer Garner Is Focused on Her Kids' "Happiness" as Ben Affleck Spends Time With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Montana Vacation Photos

One thing is clear: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic getaway has people "On the Floor."

The duo, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, turned heads and dropped jaws after they were spotted spending some alone time in Montana last week.

Sources told E! News the friendly exes enjoyed a weeklong vacation at the Yellowstone Club, where it was "just the two of them." The Hustlers actress and Oscar winner traveled to the state following their appearances at the VAX LIVE concert special in Los Angeles on May 2.

Naturally, their getaway spread like wildfire and sent fans into a frenzy.

However, a source tells E! News there's one person who "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way." Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The former couple, who finalized their divorced in 2018, share three kids together—Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9.