Jessica Alba Shares Her Fall Skincare Secrets, Favorite Products, & Multi-Tasking Tips

We interviewed Jessica Alba because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Jessica's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just when you finally get your skincare routine down, there's a change in seasons, which usually means we need to regroup and make adjustments. For a lot of us, that entails switching up the products we use. Jessica Alba does that too, but on another level. When her routine still isn't quite right for the new season, she can create new products through her brand Honesty Beauty to accommodate the change in weather. Honesty Beauty has taught us all that clean, socially conscious, beauty products can be incredibly effective and affordable.

We spoke to the entrepreneur about her fall skincare routine, tips and tricks to get the most out of our products, and her fall essentials the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream and the Prime + Perfect Mask. The Hydrogel Cream is highly moisturizing without feeling greasy or heavy. The Prime + Perfect Mask is a moisturizing mask that also serves as a primer, creating a perfectly smooth canvas for makeup application.