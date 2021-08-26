Jessica Alba Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

We interviewed Jessica Alba because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Back to school is right around the corner, which means that parents and students need to get prepared for the semester ahead. And, of course, that means we have some shopping to do. Previously, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jessica Simpson shared their back to school must-have items. Now, it's time for our latest E! Back to School guest editor Jessica Alba to reveal her picks. As a founder of The Honest Company, Jessica has a unique opportunity to see a need in her family's life and help create a product to solve those problems for all of us.
One product that she is very proud of are the Back to School Kits from The Honest Company. The mother of three intends to send those in for her kids' classrooms, emphasizing to E! News, "Teachers already spend so much time and money on their classrooms. The least we can do is send in some effective cleaning products that are safe and gentle. We are are cleaning so much these days and it's good to avoid harsh chemicals." Jessica's company has taught us all that effective products don't need to be made with harsh, irritating ingredients in order to be effective. The Honest Company has baby care, beauty, and conscious cleaning items that prove clean, sustainable formulas really do work.
If you want to feel assured that you children will be clean and safe at school, Jessica picked out reusable face masks, sanitizer sprays, and wipes for her list of back to school essentials. If you want to put more effort into self-care, Jessica shared bath and body products to help parents and students unwind during the stressful semester. Keep on scrolling to learn more about those items and to see Jessica's complete list of must-have products along with her personal insights.
The Honest Company Back To School Classroom Kit
Heading back to school in Fall 2021 is much different than previous years because of the ongoing pandemic. "We are all so conscious of cleaning these days," Jessica began, "However, traditionally a lot of schools use heavy-duty disinfectants full of chemicals that are supposed to be used once a week or every couple of weeks. With the pandemic, we are cleaning much more often.
Instead of using harsh chemicals to disinfect, Honest has Back to School Kits full of the essentials you can use every single day. Having this in your child's classroom would give parents some peace of mind. It's also a great gift for teachers who usually spend so much money on their classrooms every year. They deserve all the help they can get, especially in 2021."
First and foremost, all of The Honest Company's sanitizing products meet the CDPH guidelines for safe use in schools and they kill 99.9% of germs. Specifically, the Back to School Kit has two bottles of Honest Disinfecting Spray, two Hand Sanitizer Sprays, four packs of Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes (200 wipes total), and Hani Sani Gel. You will feel relieved sending this set into the classroom with your kids and their teacher will appreciate the thoughtfulness.
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer; 2-in-1 Boosts Lash Length, Volume & Definition
Jessica named mascara as the beauty product she buys the most often in our interview earlier this week. When you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good you're in the mindset to succeed, whether you're going back to school or not. The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer is two items in one. The double-sided product has a lash primer at one end and mascara on the other, allowing you to deliver incredible length.
The beauty secret here is the primer, according to Jessica, it "enhances the effect of your mascara" and it increases its strength and staying power while conditioning your lashes. This combo is one of the most sought-after clean mascaras on Amazon, with more than 6,800+ reviews from customers raving about how much they love the product. You can also get the mascara in bundles of two or three from The Honest Company website to ensure that you always have a backup on hand.
The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray
"There has been such an emphasis on hand sanitizer lately, but people may not realize that they don't need products with harsh ingredients to effectively kill germs... especially since we are using hand sanitizer more than ever before," the mom of three shared. Jessica said, "The Honest Hand Sanitizer spray kills germs and bacteria and it doesn't dry out your skin if you use it all the time."
Specifically, this plant-based formula kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. It's hypoallergenic, quick-drying, and dermatologist-tested. The formula has glycerin and aloe, which keep your hands feeling soft (and never sticky) no matter how many times you sanitize. You can opt for the fragrance-free Free and Clear sanitizer or for the Grapefruit Grove, Coastal Surf, and Lavender Field scents. If you find a scent you love and want to order in bulk, you can do that too. It's always good to be prepared, right?
The Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes
Jessica remarked, "You can never have too many wipes, especially if you're on the go. These are great to pack in your child's backpack and lunchbox too." The Honest Company Alcohol Sanitizing Wipes are available in 15-count, 50-count, 150-count, 300-count, and 450-count varieties. If you prefer to go scent-free, opt for the Free and Clear. If you love a scent, try the Grapefruit Grove or Lavender Field wipes. And if you just can't choose, get a multi-scent pack.
These wipes kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. They're made with 65% ethyl alcohol and "a touch of aloe." These are a great product that are tough on germs, but gentle on your skin since the formula does not include parabens, phenoxyethanol, or chlorine processing. These are another great product to send in for your kids' teachers. They will be very thankful to have these in the classroom.
The Honest Company Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack
"Face masks are essential for the back to school shopping list," the entrepreneur said, adding, "We have 100% face masks in sizes for adults and children to minimize the spread of germs." The Honest Company Cotton Face Masks are machine-washable, dryer-safe fully adjustable, and they're available in cute prints and patterns. You can get these from The Honest Company website and some are available on Amazon as well.
The Honest Company Honest Disinfecting Spray
"Effectively cleaning surfaces without strong chemicals or smells is a must for back to school and at home with your family. Our disinfecting spray cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes," she shared. The Honest Disinfecting Spray kills 99.9% of germs and it helps effectively fight cold and flu viruses. It effectively cleans without fragrance, chlorine bleach, harsh abrasives, phosphates, fumes, and harsh chemicals.
The Honest Company Me Moment Soaking Salts
"We all need 'me' time when the school year gets stressful. A soak in the tub can be just what a parent needs to relax," the actor said.
Just add a scoop or two of the The Honest Company Me Moment Soaking Salts to warm bath water, wait for the salts to dissolve, and get in to enjoy a relaxing soak. Self-care is important for parents and students, especially when the semester gets busy.
The Honest Company Truly Calming Collection- Set of 4
We can all use a dose of calm in our lives, right? Jessica said, "We have a lavender set that includes a shampoo/body wash, conditioner, lotion, and bubble bath to create a relaxing experience.
The Truly Calming Collection bath set has everything you need to turn bath time into a spa-like, self-care experience in the comfort of your own home. And, once again, relaxation is something we can all use during the most intense stretches of the semester. You can go for the full-on experience of the value set or you can buy any of these products individually.
