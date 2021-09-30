Britney Spears Speaks Out After Father Jamie Is Removed From Her Conservatorship

Watch : Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears is "on cloud 9" following her legal victory.

A judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of her estate during a court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Effective immediately, he is no longer in control of her finances or any aspect of her conservatorship for the first time since its creation 13 years ago.

The pop star has spoken openly about how he has been "ruining" her life and submitted a petition in July to replace him with a financial professional, making today's decision a win for her case.

Britney appeared to subtly react to the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. While not directly mentioning the conservatorship or her father, she shared a video from a plane cockpit and wrote, "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!"