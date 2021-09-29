Why Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Waiting to Learn the Sex of Their Baby

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Ever since Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy announced that they're expecting a baby, the couple has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. From posting bump photos to uploading footage of themselves listening to the little one's heartbeat, The Real host and the rapper have shared several precious moments on social media.

But in an interview with WWD to promote her new I.N.C. International Concepts line, Jeannie revealed they're not going to find out the sex of the child ahead of the birth.

"That makes things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts," she told the outlet. "I'm getting everything because I want the baby to have options. It's very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it's a boy or a girl. I've already gotten Air Jordans from a friend for the baby that could be great for a boy or a girl. I've gotten tons of onesies. I like seeing what people gift. It makes me see, ‘What do you think of when you break yourself out of the expectation of what a boy or a girl wears?'"