Pregnant Jeannie Mai Shares Heartwarming Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

It won't be long before Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are parents.
Shortly after The Real host shared she's pregnant, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a video of the rapper listening to the baby's heartbeat.
"Baby J, this is your daddy," he said. "This is your daddy. Hi, baby!...Can you hear me?"
And the sound was music to the couple's ears. As Jeannie wrote, "He changed my playlist forever."
Jeannie announced her pregnancy during the Sept. 20 episode of The Real.
"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing," she told her co-hosts. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"
Before sharing the news with viewers, Jeannie admitted she was "so nervous."
"I am overwhelmed with emotion. I don't even know, like, what I'm going to say, how I go into this, especially when this has been the home where I've said for so long I never wanted to have kids," she said on Instagram Stories. "And now even when I say it, I feel incredibly humbled by the fact that I've been gifted with one and that I can change my mind."
Jeannie recalled on the show how she told Jeezy on their first date that she didn't plan on having kids. But after the artist, who is already a father of two, and the talk-show star fell in love, she knew she wanted to grow their family.
"Jeezy made me realize I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" Jeannie said on The Real. "I never really, truly felt safe. And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world. And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
As Jeannie explained to Women's Health, she and Jeezy decided to start trying to conceive about a year ago. However, "it was not easy," she told the publication, so they tried in-vitro fertilization. About a month before their March 2021 wedding, the magazine noted, Jeannie learned she was pregnant. But according to Women's Health, she later suffered a miscarriage.
Then, about a week after Jeannie and Jeezy said "I do," they attended a doctor's appointment, where they learned she's expecting.
Now, she's ready to share the news with the world. "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye...I have never been this thankful to feel so alive," Jeannie wrote on Instagram. "Here come the Jenkins."