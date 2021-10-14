All the Details on the HOTWORX Fitness Routine Rachel Bradshaw Is "Addicted" to

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Struggles to Do Hot Yoga With Daughter Rachel

Rachel Bradshaw knows the importance of staying fit and healthy.

The singer-songwriter star of E!'s The Bradshaw Bunch looks up to her NFL legend father Terry Bradshaw for both his athletic talent and business prowess. But in last night's episode on Oct. 13, Rachel showed her dad a thing or two with her new and improved workout regime with HOTWORX.

"So, I figured out what I want to do for a business venture: hot yoga," the eldest Bradshaw daughter announced, puzzling her pop. "When I had my back surgery, I was trying to figure out a workout and I couldn't run, I can't do Pilates, I can't do a lot of high-intensity workouts and I tried everything. So, I started going to this place called HOTWORX. You go in, and the infrared heat penetrates through your muscles and it's a really healing workout."

Rachel added, "I think the end goal would be having a few of my own HOTWORX."