Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and More Former Real Housewives to Star in Peacock Special

Find out which other past Real Housewives alumni have been cast in a new Bravo spinoff all stars special to air on Peacock.

By Brett Malec Aug 13, 2021 9:57 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoJill ZarinBrandi GlanvilleVicki GunvalsonPeacockNBCU
Watch: Dorinda Medley Is Leaving "Real Housewives of New York"

It's a Bravo fan's dream come true!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and a handful of other past Housewives are reuniting for a new Peacock special, sources confirm to E! News.

Dorinda and Vicki will be joined by The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsTaylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville as well as Jill Zarin, who was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City season one through three.

None of the stars participating are currently on a Bravo series.

News of the special comes on the heels of the Real Housewives All Stars special that was filmed earlier this year in Turks and Caicos. 

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Guidice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer will all be part of the event airing on Peacock later this year.

photos
Every Real Housewives Spinoff We'd Love To See

"They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style," a source told E! News back in April. "They are there for eight days."

A second source added, "If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge."

BRAVO; Getty Images

Many of the ladies shared pics of their fun in the sun on social media and judging by all the bikini pics fans are in for one wild ride.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

4

Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Seeks Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

5

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"