ABC Executive Reacts to Claim Olivia Jade Has "Deal" to Remain on Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade didn't dance her way into a deal with ABC, according to Robert Mills.

The network executive took to Twitter on Sept. 27 to set the record straight after speculation surfaced about an alleged "fix" involving the YouTuber. "#OliviaJade supposed has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in danger on #DWTS," one Twitter user, referencing a Crazy Days and Nights blind item, wrote.

In response, Robert fired back, "This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations."

E! News has reached out to ABC for any additional comment and has not heard back.

In early September, the network raised eyebrows after announcing Olivia had joined the season 30 cast of Dancing With the Stars. Amid criticism, the former University of Southern California student—whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison following the infamous college admissions scandal—has received support from her DWTS family, including host Tyra Banks.