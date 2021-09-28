ABC Executive Reacts to Claim Olivia Jade Has "Deal" to Remain on Dancing With the Stars

Olivia Jade didn't dance her way into a deal with ABC, according to Robert Mills.
The network executive took to Twitter on Sept. 27 to set the record straight after speculation surfaced about an alleged "fix" involving the YouTuber. "#OliviaJade supposed has a deal to stay at least 3 weeks without being in danger on #DWTS," one Twitter user, referencing a Crazy Days and Nights blind item, wrote.
In response, Robert fired back, "This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. The show is a competition and as such is subject to legal and broadcast standard regulations."
E! News has reached out to ABC for any additional comment and has not heard back.
In early September, the network raised eyebrows after announcing Olivia had joined the season 30 cast of Dancing With the Stars. Amid criticism, the former University of Southern California student—whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison following the infamous college admissions scandal—has received support from her DWTS family, including host Tyra Banks.
"I think she's super brave to come out," Tyra said on E!'s Daily Pop. "I think she's like, 'I'm tired of other people talking about me, it's time for me to tell my story, and I'm going to do it on national television and I'm going to do it on Dancing With the Stars.'"
"I'm going to be right there with her, helping her tell her story," Tyra added. "There's just so much."
On Sept. 27, Olivia and partner Val Chmerkovskiy made it through the first round of eliminations, scoring a combined 52 out of 80 for their first two dances. Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Martin Kove and pro dancer Britt Stewart, who had the lowest combined scores, were sent home.