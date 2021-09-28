Tyra Banks Reveals the Story Behind Her Viral Dancing With the Stars Dress

Tyra Banks is wearing her signature angel wings again—but not how you think.
The Dancing With the Stars host exclusively spilled on her show-stopping red gown during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
"There's a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the '90s," Banks revealed today of her look that's gone viral since last night's episode. "Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, 'Oh!' because they thought the first thing was the normal dress."
Banks' surprise gown was complete with a nod to her supermodel roots. "I call it Victoria's Secret wangs. It's not wings. It's got an 'A,'" Banks joked. "That's how we did it."
The season 30 cast of DWTS also stopped by Daily Pop to dish on the competition thus far.
"It's funny, Jenna has become my best friend," JoJo Siwa gushed over dance pro partner Jenna Johnson. "She is my big sister. I would take a bullet for this human."
Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green joked that he can't get rid of glitter even when he's not on stage.
"That's one of the downfalls of one of those shows," he quipped. "There's glitter everywhere and I'm not a f––king fan of glitter or sparkling s--t."
He added, "JoJo alone, she's like, keeping glitter companies in business, single-handedly. It's unbelievable."
Watch the full clip above to hear Matt James' advice to judge Len Goodman, plus find out how Olivia Jade's family helps calm her nerves.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.