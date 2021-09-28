Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West

Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!



The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.

"All I want is a little attention," Kim captioned the clip, "but he doesn't care."



But, not to worry, Psalm was able to reciprocate all the adoration with a little bit of a smile.

The mother-son duo have established quite the bond, with Kim even previously mentioning that he is the "reincarnation" of her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. "My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she told E! News in February 2020. "He's always smiling, always happy."