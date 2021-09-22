Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for Racy, NSFW SKIMS Shoot

Their "baby daddies" would be proud!

Hot off of Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's side-by-side make out session at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 13, the two vixens are stripping down for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection. "Cotton has never looked this good," the official SKIMS Instagram teased on Sept. 22, as Megan and Kourtney pose in matching black cotton underwear with a red apple between their teeth. 

Jennifer's Body star Megan shared her own favorite pics from the collection, writing, "Kourt, forever isn't long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience." And in those pics, both Megan and Kourtney are topless. 

Fruits of the loom indeed, as Kourtney feeds Megan black cherries in another promotional snapshot while the two hot mamas don white bras and panties.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered," Megan added in a press release today. "I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together."

Kourt shared, "I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics—I think I would say that even if Kim weren't my sister!"

Donna Trope/SKIMS

And, while Megan and Kourtney may be the apple of each others' eyes, their hearts remain with their respective rocker boyfriends. Megan's man Machine Gun Kelly even performed alongside Kourtney's longtime love Travis Barker after a steamy double date

Donna Trope/SKIMS

A source previously told E! News in July that Kourtney and Travis, 45, "have talked about marriage" and are "in it for the long haul."

Skims Cotton Jersey Racerback Bra

This racerback bra has a low front scoop neckline and thick, supportive straps. The fabric is super soft and there's an elastic band for light support. This one comes in black, white, and three seasonal colors.

$36
Skims

Skims Cotton Rib Thong

This high-cut thong is made from breathable, stretchy cotton. It is truly an everyday staple.

$20
Skims

Skims Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette

You'll never want to take off this scoop bralette. You can even wear it as a crop top if you want. It's made from luxuriously soft cotton jersey and it has an elasticized band to provide light, comfortable support.

$32
Skims

Meanwhile, Megan and MGK sparked engagement rumors earlier this summer, although the actress' rep told E! News that the pair is not engaged.

Donna Trope/SKIMS

See their sexy pics above! And scroll through the gallery below to relive Kourt's most sizzling bikini snapshots.

Instagram
Perfect Pointe

"It's the toe point for me," Kourtney playfully captioned an Aug. 2021 bikini pic that showed off her natural curves. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Kourtney stunned in a sultry mirror selfie wearing a printed robe cover-up and matching bikini in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
South of the Border

During her romantic Mexican getaway with Travis Barker to Cabo San Lucas, Kourt snapped a sexy selfie and posted on IG with the caption, "hola, ¿cómo estás?"

Instagram
To Infinity Pool and Beyond

Kourtney is living the dream in a lush infinity pool. "life is but a dream," she captioned the sultry swim pic on July 28.

Instagram
Happy Fourth

Kourt celebrates July 4, 2021 with a sizzling bikini photo shoot.

Instagram
Bottom's Up

The star shows off her enviable backside in a multi-print two-piece.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
How’s Your Aspen?

For this cheeky Instagram post in March 2021, Kourtney wrote, "How's your Aspen?"

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Freezing Fun

A closer look at Kourtney's wintery bikini moment.

Instagram
Goals

The longtime reality star posed on the ledge of a pool in a shimmering silver bikini.

Instagram
Trim & Toned

Alexa, play "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

"Greetings from Turks and Caicos. Xx Kourt & Kim," Kourt shared in IG after Stormi's b-day getaway.

Instagram
Shell Phone

"Can you hear me now?"

Instagram
"Double Trouble'

Kourt shows off her hot bod alongside Kylie's BFF Victoria during Stormi Webster's 3rd birthday trip in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Wild Side

Kourtney and Khloe rock animal print bikinis during Kim's 40th birthday getaway in the tropics.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney kicks back during Kim's island vacation in October 2020.

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Lakeside Lounging

"too hip to take a dip," Kourtney shared while lounging lakeside in September 2020.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos
