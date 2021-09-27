You Won't Believe How Charli XCX's Collaboration With Lady Gaga Came to Be

Charli XCX is taking a stand for all pop divas.
The "Good Ones" singer recently collaborated with the one and only Lady Gaga for an epic single on Gaga's newly released remix album Dawn of Chromatica, but you won't believe how everything came together for the project.
"Oh my god, I died and went to heaven," Charli gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 27 about working with Gaga. "It all happened over Twitter. One of her producers, we were texting, I was supposed to do a remix a while ago, and it didn't happen because of quarantine and just life. And then I was talking to my fans on Twitter and they said, 'Would you ever collab with Gaga?' And I was like, 'I was supposed to do this remix and I didn't know what happened,' and then the Little Monsters just came through."
Charli called working with the "Born This Way" triple threat an "amazing" experience: "Obviously she's such an incredible artist and an icon," Charli added.
In fact, Charli is adamant that great pop music talents like Gaga, Britney Spears and herself are sometimes "underrated" in the music industry.
"I've actually been around for quite a long time and wrote a lot of songs for bigger artists," Charli explained. "I feel like there's always been this under-appreciation for pop music in general. Pop is an art form and people who write great pop songs are like, truly genius."
She concluded, "I think sometimes pop the genre is still seen as a dirty word like it's not credible. I think that's changing now because there are so many amazing and different and dynamic pop artists out there."
"Good Ones" is available on all streaming platforms and Charli's podcast Charli XCX's Best Song Ever is available to wherever you listen to your podcasts.