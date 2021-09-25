Katherine Heigl Reflects on Controversial Comments About Grey's Anatomy's Working Conditions

Watch : Katherine Heigl on Why She REALLY Left "Grey's Anatomy"

One of Katherine Heigl's most controversial remarks has now become more meaningful than ever.

The Grey's Anatomy star, who played Izzie Stevens on the hit ABC series, previously came under fire for discussing the show's alleged working conditions during a 2009 appearance on David Letterman's late-night show.

At the time, she told the host, "Our first day back was Wednesday. It was—I'm going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them—a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean."

In recent weeks, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), has been demanding better conditions for more than 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in theater, television and film productions. It's speculated the union might strike. Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore and Joshua Jackson are just a few celebs who have publicly shown their support for production crew members.

Now, Katherine can be added to that.

In a candid Instagram post on Friday, Sept. 24, the actress applauded them, while also opening up about the backlash she received a decade ago for speaking out about the same topic.