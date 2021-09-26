Paige DeSorbo’s Amazon Fashion Picks Prove That You Can Be Work-Appropriate and On-Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has become our go-to inspiration for fashions that are on point and under budget, wedding guest looks from Amazon, full outfits under $100, and even to help us organize our homes. The Bravolebrity knows what she's doing when it comes to shopping, no matter what the category is. And, just like the rest of us, she loves looking for deals and she loves shopping on Amazon.
"It can be a struggle to be work-appropriate, but to also be trendy," Paige said during a recent Amazon Live session. The fashionista shared her favorite back-to-the-office looks and she shared her styling suggestions so you don't have to put any thought into your next outfit. If you want to channel your inner Paige at your next meeting, keep on scrolling to see her Amazon fashion picks.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"You just absolutely really need an oversized black blazer. This one is a little bit more fitted and less oversized. It's a little more corporate. I know there are a lot of people going into the office, but there are also a lot of people spending days at home, so who knows what you're doing at home, but you may need to throw on a blazer before you get on a Zoom call."
It's also available in white and praline.
The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit
"I don't know where you all live, but it's hot in New York in September and October. So, I added in this jumpsuit. I used to wear jumpsuits all the time to work. I would wake up at 8:45 to get to work at 9. I added in a jumpsuit because I feel like these are really easy to wear and I really like this color. If you feel like this is a little low-cut for work, feel free to put on a white button-up underneath. It's gonna change up the entire look. I would wear a black pump with this.
The olive jumpsuit is gorgeous and so is the navy version.
The Drop Women's Millie Loose-Fit Pleated Long Linen Walk Short
"For my more daring office-goers, Bermuda shorts are definitely very in style. They're the type that are a little bit looser. Purple is a big color right now and these are a little bit muted. They're really nice quality. They're kind of like a thicker linen. This with a white button-up and a pair of loafers is super cute and very preppy. This is equivalent to a pencil skirt, just because it's shorts, that doesn't mean it's necessarily going against a dress code."
Score these shorts in lilac, black, or khaki.
The Drop Women's Pamela Pull-On Belted Pant
"A pair of black pants is an absolute must. These are definitely transitional for your weekend wardrobe too. They have a paper bag top. For an office, I think that these are super cute. You can out on a sleek bodysuit with these. You can put on a white button-up with me. You can also do a sweater vest, which we love. These are very versatile and they are very comfortable. Sitting in an office chair for however many hours a day, I would start to get uncomfortable. I would have to make sure my outfits were always comfortable."
The Drop Women's Dara Slim Fitted Variegated Rib Polo Sweater
"I talk about this top all the time. The tennis trend isn't going anywhere. The way you can take it from the summer to the fall is changing up the colors. Anything with a collar is really in style right now. This is ribbed. I'm also a really big fan of navy blue. I've worn this a ton of times and I bought it in the summer. It's definitely been worth the money and it's not expensive at all. It's a really nice top because it's transitional. You can wear it to work and you can also wear it on the weekends. I've paired this with a white tennis skirt, but for work I would probably pair it with a tan trouser."
It's also available in beige.
The Drop Women's Lydia Loose Short Sleeve Drop Shoulder Jersey T-Shirt
"White t-shirts, you just need. I always buy The Drop t-shirts. I buy a ton of these all the time. It's always good to have a white t-shirt. You can wear a t-shirt with black pants, pumps, and an oversized blazer to the office. You can dress it up. This also comes in other colors. A black t-shirt is also really good for the office. You can dress that up. They're also just good to have."
The Drop Women's Ivory V-Neck Peplum Blouse by @paolaalberdi
"I feel like this is the perfect top. I love the ruching on the sleeves."
The Drop Women's Joanna Short-Sleeve Mock Neck Ribbed T-Shirt
"Mock turtlenecks have been a favorite of mine since seventh grade. I think they're timeless. I think they're chic. I think there's something very Audrey Hepburn about a mock turtleneck. A simple white one with a black pair of pants is amazing. I love this one. This one's ribbed." It's also available black, blue, red, mint, and green.
The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Long Sleeve Button Down Stretch Satin Shirt
"We are always talking about white button-ups and I love them, but I did something different. This is a silky top. I love this. I have a lot of these. I think this is perfect for the office. The silk material makes it look a little rich and more dressy with literally any pair of pants. This is more of an ivory and it also comes in other colors. I think it would look really good tucked into any pair of pants."
Floerns Women's Casual Solid High Waisted Raw Hem Straight Leg Work Jeans
"These are just a pair of simple black jeans. These go right to your ankle. They're very in style right now. You can literally wear them with any shoe. On a weekend, you can wear them with sneakers. They're great for a casual Friday at the office.
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Tank Tops
"Bodysuits are an absolute must for life. I've absolutely cracked the code for bodysuits. I know which ones to order on Amazon. This is by far my favorite bodysuit. I have this in every single color. It's the softest material ever. I just wear them all the time. You can wear this with so many things."
This body suit has 7,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Mangopop Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"I love this one. This is just a basic, black, cotton, long-sleeve bodysuit. You just need it for everything. The styling possibilities are just absolutely endless. You can wear this with a trouser, a skirt, put a blazer on over this. You can just literally wear it with anything. This is a really good quality one and it's comfortable and soft." This top is available in additional colors.
Laolasi Women's Crew Neck Bodysuit
"This is basically the same thing, but a short-sleeve version. You can wear this to the office and on the weekends." There are a lot of other colors to choose from.
SheIn Women's Lapel Collar Coat
"This is just a basic, plaid very fall jacket. I enjoy the colors. It's not a blazer. i would treat this as a jacket and have an outfit on underneath." There are a few different prints and colors to choose from
Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
"These loafers, I can't tell you how much I love them because I never thought that I would. This was basically my uniform shoe in high school and I hated them. Now, they're in style and I'm obsessed with them. I got them in patent leather instead of just normal, black leather. And they're a little chunky. I'm gonna go full Blair Waldorf this fall."
Drueba Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
"One of my biggest struggles was finding a work bag because I never wanted to spend a lot of money on it because I would beat it up so badly, but I needed it to be a good quality because the amount of things I would stuff in this bag was insane. This is so chic. It has a little pocket inside, where I would keep my wallet, keys, airpods. It's big, sturdy, and it's good quality. It comes in other colors."
This bag is one of our absolute favorites! It has 24,800+ five-star Amazon reviews."
Pavoi 14K Gold AAA+ Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
"I think pearl earrings are really cute for the office. These ones are a little small, but they're the perfect size. They'll dress up a look."
Milumia Collared Button Down
"I think this is perfect for this time of year and it's still going to give you that same look of a regular white button-up. Plus, you won't be as hot in the office or walking to work. You can also throw a cute, little cardigan over your shoulders."
Milumia Women's Elegant Button Front Notched Neck Long Sleeve Jacquard Work Blouse
"This silk top looks polka dotted, but it's actually a muted leopard print that's not all in your face. This is just a top that I would wear with a black pant tucked in."
Milumia Women High Waisted Striped Pants
"These pinstripe pants would work with sneakers on a Saturday to brunch. To the office, you can add a pair of pumps and any top, maybe a long-sleeve bodysuit."
SheIn Women's Mock Neck Short Cap Sleeve Sweater
"This sweater, I love this! I saw this and immediately was like 'I need to order this.' It's ribbed. It has a mock neck, which we adore. You need to order this right now."
