Madonna Wants Florence Pugh to Be Her Material Girl in Upcoming Biopic

It seems like Madonna might have found her "Material Girl" in Florence Pugh.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the iconic pop star spoke to the Associated Press about her upcoming biopic at the New York premiere for her new concert documentary Madame X, revealing that she's still in the early stages of planning and the cast hasn't been chosen yet.

However, it seems Madge has her eyes set on the Little Women actress, who has the perfect background for the role. Madonna shared, "She's definitely up there on the list, if she'll have me."

Though Florence is primarily known for her acting, she's also a singer, who performs under the name Flossie Rose. The 25-year-old occasionally posts covers of popular songs to her YouTube account and sang backup vocals on brother Toby Sebastian's single "Midnight."

In other words, she'd be the perfect choice to play Madonna.