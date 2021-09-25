The Bachelor Alum Jade Roper Tolbert’s Amazon Fall Fashion Picks Include Spot-on Designer Dupes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
How is it fall already? If it feels like the change in seasons came out of nowhere and if you think you have nothing to wear, don't worry because Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert has you covered. She recently shared her fall fashion picks via Amazon Live, telling Amazon shoppers, "There are about 40 things in total, from accessories to clothing to shoes. Everything is meant to be mixed and matched into different outfits. From these pieces, you can put together hundreds of outfits."
Hundreds of outfits!? I love the sound of that, but I'm not sure if my bank account does. However, Jade shared, "I have some trendy pieces and some options that are more timeless. Everything is affordable and I even have a couple of designer dupes." And that is just another reason why The Bachelor fans love Jade, she is just like the rest of us. She loves a good deal and has no problem searching for the look for less. The BIP icon said, "These Steve Madden boots look like Gucci boots that are like thousands of dollars and these ones are a heck of a lot of a deal. They're really cute."
Discussing the rest of her picks, Jade said, "a lot of these pieces are timeless that you can carry on throughout the seasons throughout the years." If you want to know more about Jade's fall must-haves, keep on scrolling to see her go-to date night top, the sunglasses she says "tons of Bachelor girls have," and of course, a bunch of spot-on designer dupes.
Romwe Women's Floral Printed Ruffle Bell Sleeve Loose Fit Rompers
"It's really beautiful. This romper comes in several different colors and it is flowy with these beautiful bell sleeves and ruffles around the shorts. It's really comfortable. It is just very loose in all the right areas and comfortable."
N.N.G. Over The Knee Long Boots
"I paired the romper with these over-the-knee boots that are crazy comfortable as well. I can't wear heels anymore. I just can't wear them for more than an hour and these are actually a low, chunky heel that you could wear all day or all night and feel comfortable in. These come in several different colors too. They have a shorter, chunk heel, the pointed toe, and they go all the way up past the knee and they put very well. I haven't had to pull them up at all, which is nice, but they're not restricting either. I've had over the knee boots where I was constantly pulling them up because they were falling down."
These boots are available in a ton of colors and they have 5,200+ five-star reviews.
Set of 4 Womens Thin Belts
Jade put "one of these cute little belts" over the romper to "accentuate the waist." She elaborated, "These belts are thin. They come in a packet with many and there are several different color options. I don't know if you guys watched the Emmys last night, but belts are in, I saw so many belted dresses. A belt can really pull an outfit together."
Allucho Headbands for Women- 12 Pack
"These headbands are really cute, and they come in so many colors in one pack. And they're crazy affordable I couldn't believe how many came with the pack."
Floerns Women's Ripped Distressed Casual Long Sleeve Denim Jacket
"This jean jacket is very distressed. I used to get people all the time asking me about it. But I could never find the link, and I think it had just sold out. It's oversized, what you might call a boyfriend-fit jacket, with all the distressed details. And I love that it's oversized. This would be really cute to wear to a concert. You could even switch it up and not even do these buttons. It would par well with cowboy boots. The romper is a little Dolly Parton, and then you have the country side, just the other more modern country side, with a jean jacket."
This jacket is available in a few colors and it has 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Kasin Women's Knee Length Stretchy Ribbed Skirt for Office
Jade described this skirt as something that's "more professional or for an office setting." She remarked, "I have a really cute pencil skirt that's kind of like hounds tooth. That's really pretty."
Jade added, "This is a high-waisted apricot and light blue houndstooth pencil skirt. This skirt is only 20 bucks, and it goes with so many outfits. There are also other colors. I would wear it with this baby blue sweater." This skirt is available in a few colors and prints.
Miessial Women's Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater
"This is the blue cable sweater, and it has balloon sleeves. So, you're getting that really pretty sleeve detail. You could fold the turtleneck down. Here's another hack, when you have a shirt that's a little bit longer, tuck in the end into your bra. It can make the sweater look more flattering."
Yeokou Women's Fall Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket
"These super cute shackets are just all the rage. I decided to try the same one in a long version which is more like an actual coat, and then the short version as well. This is the shorter size in the same exact pattern. So, this is one that you could wear with jeans. Just roll my sleeves up. This hits right below the behind, like right below my hips, at the bottom of my hips."
Omoone Women's Lounge Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket
"This is the long jacket, It is so cute and soft. It's roomy. Even in an extra small, there's lots of room and you can easily button it. The jacket hits a couple of inches below my knee. I would say this runs a little bit large. It's roomy. The material isn't a normal stiff flannel. It's very soft. It moves with you, very light, fun material. These all come in different colors. I have just picked a lot of neutrals this fall. If you're looking for more colorful patterns, I love those too."
This long plaid jacket comes in brown, green, grey, orange, red, and pink.
Blencot Casual Blazers
"This is something that you could wear to the office that you could layer with. It has one button right here. I would probably wear it open. It's cute, dressy, and super comfortable."
Musshoe Mules for Women
"These flats are what I paired the blazer with. These little ballet flats kind of have a little bit of a square toe, but they're easy to walk in, easy to run around, and still professional and cute." These are available in several colors and prints in leather and suede.
Zesica Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
"Here is one of the cardigans, that I purchased. It would even look cute tied in the front in a really cute way that I saw, I've been watching all these fashion accounts on TikTok. It's a really pretty crocheted timeless kind of cardigan that you can wear with anything." This cardigan has 2,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Essie Nail Polish In High Voltage Vinyl
"You know this is so funny to me. This is my life. I wanted to show you guys a really cute nail polish. And then I only had time to paint one hand. So, one hand is painted one set of nails is painted."
BlankNYC Womens Luxury Clothing Tencel Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket
"I picked out a lot of jackets, and this is a jacket by BlankNYC. This looks like the Free People jacket that everybody loves. That's a splurge. So, this one is cheaper. And it has a little bit of a different pattern, but it's still that quilt. Olive is one of my favorite colors to wear in the fall. This is probably medium weigh, I would say."
"This piece is also on super sale right now, so regularly $120 and on sale for $70 and the Free People one is around $200, so it's a huge steel and I know that there are other look-a-likes out there, but they're not made with this kind of quality. This is a quality piece. This is a brand I've seen in places like like like Macy's or Nordstrom, so this is a really great brand I have some of their stuff. And I like the detailing, I don't know if you can see, just like the little details. There's a nice little cute higher collar too. This fits really comfortably, like right below my waist. It makes me think of going to a football game and being cozy in the fall and it makes me feel like I'm at a bonfire. I just love that feeling of fall and the cold, crisp weather and the leaves and everything." This jacket comes in 14 colors and prints.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"This is a bestseller on Amazon. I've seen all my friends and tons of Bachelor girls wear these. I have these in black and tortoise. The tortoise to me just screams 'fall.' The black, I wore all summer, seven days a week. These are it. I love these super cute, giant, cat eye. These come in several colors too." These sunglasses have 4,200+ five-star reviews.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
"These Levi's are slightly cropped at leg." These jeans are available in many washes in a wide array of sizes.
Angashion Oversized Chunky Knit Color Block Drop Shoulder Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
"This is a really cute block sweater that I paired with Levi's. This is oversized. I would also wear it with a pair of leather leggings."
Everbellus Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings
"These are a look-alike to the Spanx leather leggings for leather leggings, for a fraction of the price because those are like $100. Just like Spanx promises, even though these are a look-alike, these things hold you in. They're so nice and comfy, but holding everything in. Every year I see on Instagram, all the fashion bloggers sell out those Spanx leggings, but these ones are just as good for an actually good price."
These leggings have 12,300+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball Cap
"I would honestly, if I'm out and about on my day. I'm going to pair this sweater and Levi's with a ball cap." This hat comes in a few different colors and it has 1,900+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
"These are back in. Gen Z is wearing these. This is cute if I'm running errands, going to the mall, going to the grocery store."
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants
"I have some cute airport travel just loungey everyday sets. This is great loungewear. It's good for running errands, hanging out at home, and pretty much anywhere."
Tiksawon Women's Summer V Neck Strappy Cami Tank Tops
"This is a really pretty blouse. This could be for like more like a date night with the leggings. This is a silk-like fabric. I love this olive color with the black lace detail.
Steve Madden Women's Amulet Ankle Boot
"These are the Steve Madden boots that I said that are the dupes for the Gucci boots. They're the lugged boots, which are super in right now. They're great for a girls night, a date night, or a concert. They're super cute."
Happy Sailed Women Long Sleeve Ruffle Layer Backless Swing Mini Dress
"I want to show you this beautiful dress that's like boutique quality for a way cheaper price. It's really pretty. It's smocked. It comes in lots of pretty colors, it's really cute, and has tons of great ratings."
Logene Women's Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Balloon Sleeve
"This is a cute sweater dress. It comes in lots of colors. This is a great dress for family events and photos too."
Steve Madden Women's Tackle Ankle Boot
"I love everything about these boots from the pointy toe to the sock ankle and the wood-like heel." These chic boots are available in black, brown, and beige.
Tom Clovers Crossbody Bags for Women
"This cute bag looks like a Chloe look-alike. Do you know the Chloe bags? I had one. And then one day when Tanner and I were out to dinner, I left it in a bathroom stall and it was never to be seen again. So, because I lose things a lot, it's probably smarter for me to invest in stuff like this."
