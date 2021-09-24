Why Coco Austin Let Her and Ice-T's 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Wear "Mini" Nail Tips to School

The internet has some thoughts on Coco Austin letting daughter Chanel wear "mini" nail tips.
On Sept. 23, the model—who shares the 5-year-old child with husband Ice-T—raised eyebrows after sharing a photo of Chanel's French manicure online. However, as Coco pointed out, it was only for a specific school event.
"School Picture day!!" Coco captioned the snapshot, which also showed the kindergartener wearing a red cardigan over her school uniform and matching bows around her pigtails. "For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails..I love doing her hair.. my little doll baby is what I call her.... @babychanelnicole."
It wasn't long before followers sounded off in the comments section about the manicure.
"I'm sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age," one wrote. "Let her be an adorable little 5 year old." Asked another, "Why would you put nails on a 5-year-old? What's up with the make up? No need for all of that. That's to [sic] much."
Other fans, however, thought critics should mind their own business. "Y'all are so judgmental!" a follower wrote. "Worry about your own children and lives. This little girl is well taken care of, loved and blessed. Y'all go somewhere with all that negativity." Added another, "If you have nothing nice to say [and] this isn't your child, mind yours. Keep it scrolling. Perioddddd."
This isn't the first time Coco has had social media users weigh in on her parenting. Followers have also given their take on her decision to continue to breastfeed Chanel. Coco has addressed the subject multiple times, including in a March 2020 Instagram post.
"At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food..." she wrote at the time. "Thank you to all that understand my view.."
Coco also talked about the topic during an August interview with E! News' Daily Pop. "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing," she shared. "I thought I would stop more like around 1. Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' You know, I think a lot of mothers would understand."