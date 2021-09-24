Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Chris Pratt Is Mario?! The Cast of Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Make You Say Mamma Mia

Casting director Kevin T. Porter defends casting Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie.

Nintendo announced the cast of their upcoming Super Mario Bros. film and it's safe to say it's a super smash.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the video game company and Universal Pictures' Illumination studios confirmed that Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang will appear in theaters on Dec. 22, 2022. 

Seth RogenAnya Taylor-Joy and more A-list celebrities are lending their voices to the film, with the studio saying that each star was "cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of their character." Notably, Chris Pratt will lead the movie in the role of Italian plumber Mario. 

However, some Twitter users weren't as enthused by the casting choices, with some questioning if the Jurassic World actor could pull off Mario's accent. One person tweeted, "So are we hoping that Chris Pratt tries to do the voice? Or that he just shows up and is like 'Yo. What's up? It's me, Mario'?"

After the announcement went viral, casting director Kevin T. Porter shared on Twitter, "Hey it's me, the casting director of the new Mario movie. I'm really proud of the choices we made with the whole team and we're beyond excited to tell this story!"

Pratt also spoke out about his new role, saying on Instagram that he's "working hard" at getting Mario's voice right, because this is a "dream come true."

While the casting decisions drew some criticism, fans are eager to see what Nintendo and Illumination do with the beloved video game characters. One Twitter user said, "Forget chris pratt I actually rlly like jack black as bowser sounds like a neat idea," while others remarked that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day was born to play Luigi.

To see the cast of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, check out the gallery below!

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Nintendo
Chris Pratt as Mario
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Nintendo
Charlie Day as Luigi
Rich Fury/Getty Images/Nintendo
Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium/Nintendo
Jack Black as Bowser
Rich Fury/Getty Images for IMDb/Nintendo
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb/Nintendo
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
David Livingston/Getty Images/Nintendo
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Nintendo
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
JC Olivera/WireImage/Nintendo
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

