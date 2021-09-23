Katy Perry Shares the Sweet Video With Orlando Bloom That Inspired One of Her Hit Songs

Fair warning: You'll wanna cruise down a heart-shaped highway after seeing this.
Katy Perry—who's seen a recent resurgence of her 2019 hit "Harleys in Hawaii" thanks to the latest TikTok trend, in which users lip sync to a slowed down version of the song while turning their camera to the side—took to Instagram to share the real-life inspiration behind her love song. Sharing snippets of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's trip to the Aloha state's island of Kauai on Sept. 23, the singer asked, "Should I do the #youandiiiiii challenge on TikTok or na?"
In the last slide, she shared of a video of her and Bloom literally cruising along on a motorcycle, from the ride that actually inspired "Harleys in Hawaii."
The mid-tempo single initially charted outside the U.S. in New Zealand, Scotland and Canada. But thanks to the TikTok trend—which features a slowed down version of Katy singing "you and I"—the ballad is currently the star's most popular track on Spotify.
The mom to her and Bloom's 12-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, even referenced the sudden popularity earlier this week by tweeting out those three little words that put the single right back into the public eye (and ears).
And this isn't the first time Katy noted that her and Bloom's island getaway was the true spark behind the single. In a July 2019 interview with the Zach Sang Show, she recalled the exact moment the lightbulb went off during their time away.
"We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days," she explained. "You know, to be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flowing on your face…It's so beautiful. It was awesome! But I can remember specifically where I was—the street corner I was at in Oahu—and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going, 'I'm going to write a song called 'Harleys In Hawaii.'"
Years later, looks like it's really taking off.