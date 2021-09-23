Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Fierce Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

E!'s new competition series Clash of the Cover Bands welcomes Lady Gaga impersonators and Coldplay cover groups to battle it out. See all the contestants before the Oct. 13 premiere.

Watch: "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Who's ready to head bang over a sick guitar riff? 

The contestants competing on E!'s new competition series, Clash of the Cover Bandshave officially been unveiled and from Lady Gaga impersonators to a Dave Grohl look-alike, these are truly one-of-a-kind performers. 

The series pits two cover bands head-to-head for a chance to win $10,000. At the end of the season, one winning band will take home a $25,000 top prize, plus perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonThe series, which is executive produced by Jimmy Fallon and Electric Hot Dog, premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 on E!. 

Clash of the Cover Bands brings an all-star lineup of judges and coaches. Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Clash contestants work with judges Grammy winner Meghan TrainorQueen frontman Adam Lambert and "Song Factory" songwriter Ester Dean, as well as vocal expert Kuk Harrell and performance expert Ray Leeper.

Five-time Grammy winner Harrell will coach the cover bands and artists in preparation for the battle rounds, bringing his expertise from collaborating with RihannaBeyoncé, Justin Bieber and Lorde to these Clash stars. Harrell previously worked on the vocal production of Rihanna's "Only Girl in the World," plus co-wrote "Umbrella" with the Savage x Fenty powerhouse designer. 

Meanwhile, Leeper has choreographed for various reality competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol and Dancing With the Stars. Across Leeper's 30-year career, he has partnered with Elton JohnSnoop Dogg and Kelly Rowland as a dance expert, as well as choreographed Broadway musicals like Common Grounds and One Day.  

So, which of these competitors have the makings of a true star? 

Check out all of the Clash of the Cover Bands contestants below before the premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on E!. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Fooz Fighters will be covering the music of the Foo Fighters

Led by Dave Grohl look-alike and dynamic performer Nicky Rich, the Fooz Fighters have blazed a trail to become the nation's most sought-after Foo Fighters tribute band, playing to packed crowds at concert halls, festivals and casinos nationwide. Nominated for "Tribute Artist of the Year" at the 2020 Musivv Digital Music Awards in addition to being the only tribute band selected to perform at the massive three-day Kaaboo Festival, Fooz Fighters performed at Dave Grohl's Ultimate Jam Night in addition to the Foo Fighters annual charity event in Los Angeles for the Love Hope Strength Foundation. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Elisa Furr will be covering the music of Celine Dion

From sharing the stage with Chaka Khan, Stanley Clark and Vinnie Colaiuta, to having her voice on hundreds of TV and radio commercials, Elisa's Furr's original songs have been featured in more than 8,000 TV shows and five feature films. For 35 years, Furr has toured worldwide, including headlining in Las Vegas for 20 years. A working audio engineer, she has performed "Tribute to Celine" concerts for the King and Queen of Malaysia and has also worked with other talented musicians from many bands, including WingerJamey Johnson and Starship.  

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute will be covering the music of Bon Jovi

Slippery When Wet—The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute was formed in 2003 by Jason Morey after years of repeatedly being questioned "Are you Jon Bon Jovi?" Playing more than 1,800 shows throughout the U.S. and internationally, Slippery When Wet has headlined more than 60 Royal Caribbean cruises and played the pre-game of Super Bowl 48. In 2007, the band was officially authorized by Bon Jovi to perform their highly entertaining show. In 2018, Morey was chosen to perform as their only impersonator to Jon Bon Jovi in the Legends in Concert show in Las Vegas and the following year Slippery When Wet was handpicked to perform on both Runaway to Paradise Cruises with Jon Bon Jovi. Their drive, musical ability, showmanship and dedication to duplicating the Bon Jovi live experience is unmatched.  

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Shot of Poison will be covering the music of Poison

Hailing from New England, Shot of Poison's members create a highly theatrical, top-shelf tribute to one of the most iconic of all hard-rocking, fun-loving, glam metal bands. SOP is the world's only tribute bringing audiences the precise look and sound of Poison as they are today. Precision wardrobe, spot-on music, interactive video, stage props, cryo-jets, semi-choreographed movements, copious audience interaction and more combine to make the SOP stage show the most entertaining Poison experience on the planet. Shot of Poison brings the Poison experience vividly to life at every show. 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Annika Weaver will be covering the music of Cher

Annika Starander Weaver, born and raised in a musical family in Göteborg, Sweden, is a versatile artist with a powerful voice who covers a variety of different musical genres, including rock, pop, burlesque and country. Through her close resemblance to world-renowned superstar, American icon and living legend Cher, Weaver developed and perfected her Cher tribute act. There is nothing she loves more than performing and making people smile. 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Adam Tucker will be covering the music of Tim McGraw

Adam Tucker is Vegas McGraw and has entertained hundreds of thousands of fans for more than a decade. Vegas McGraw presents a powerful show that thrills and captivates audiences with mega-hits from McGraw's early days along with today's hits. A Las Vegas resident, Tucker's electrifying tribute to country music legend McGraw has been seen in 45 states, Australia, Mexico, Canada, the Virgin Islands, and he has opened for more than 40 national acts, including Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Unforgettable Fire will be covering the music of U2

Born in 1995, Unforgettable Fire (UF) is the longest-running U2 tribute band in the country. UF has earned the reputation of being one of the closest experiences to an actual U2 concert. In 2012, UF was also the subject of a documentary that won multiple viewer's choice awards at film festivals around the country, Unforgettable Fire: The Story of a U2 Tribute Band, which documented the personal and performance lives of UF. 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Erika Moul will be covering the music of Lady Gaga

With more than 60 million views on YouTube and over 5000 shows performed, Erika Moul has earned her title of "the best of the best" in the tribute world. Utilizing her BFA in theater, she stormed the big stage, starring in multiple shows in Las Vegas at only 21 years old. As an artistic producer and performer, she became the opening act for STYX's Dennis DeYoung, Luciana, Erika Jayne, and even Charlie Daniels at the National Finals Rodeo. Moul is known for her versatile sound and is reminiscent of artists such as Lady Gaga, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Nicks and Carrie Underwood with her powerful vocals, vulnerable choices and unapologetic stage presence.  

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Karen Hester will be covering the music of Dolly Parton

Whether performing gospel or country music, Karen Hester has delighted audiences around the world. Her musical and theatrical roots began in childhood and she would eventually appear in World's Greatest Tribute Bands, and open for Ricky Van Shelton and Trace Adkins as well as other numerous theatrical roles. Bringing her talents abroad, Hester has excelled in a variety of show productions both onstage and in consulting positions. She continues to follow her passion for entertaining through many ventures, including her tribute show.  

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Adam Rutledge will be covering the music of Keith Urban

Nashville recording artist Adam Rutledge has been playing guitar and writing songs since he was 13. When his mother gave him Keith Urban's "Golden Road" record, he immediately fell in love with country music. Rutledge has shared the stage with many major artists such as Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Toby Keith, Phil Vassar and many more. Urban's music influenced Rutledge to start a career in country music so it's only fitting that he honors him with a tribute act. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Connie Pena will be covering the music of Jennifer Lopez

A Santa Ana, Calif., native, Connie Pena's resemblance to the international singer Jennifer Lopez caught the attention of the media and the public by storm. Pena is a single mother of two who is passionate about beauty and opened her first salon and day spa, Bella Mi Salon & Nail Spa, in 2008 in Las Vegas. A year later she landed the role of lead hair and makeup coordinator for the Latin Grammy Awards. She was also the host, producer and director of her own reality show, 702 En Vivo, where she interviewed artists, covered the Las Vegas entertainment industry and did beauty makeovers for her guests. She has always promoted her business through modeling, television, radio and as an entertainer at events. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Rus Anderson will be covering the music of Elton John

Rus Anderson is an entertainer from Glasgow, Scotland who began performing live with his father, also a musician, at the age of 4. In addition to singing with rock bands in the UK, he has won various theatrical touring lead roles, including in "The Little Shop of Horrors." Anderson moved to Florida in 2003 and is a full-time Elton John tribute artist. In 2017, he was selected by Elton as his 1970's body double for various media productions that are currently featured in his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Lori Mitchell Gay will be covering the music of Tina Turner

Hailing from the City of Brotherly Love, Lori Mitchell Gay continues to wow audiences with her unique gift of tributes to music legend and icon Tina Turner. Mitchell's early years included attending the High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) in Philadelphia, Temple University and Emerson College. As a recording artist, she has been a part of numerous productions and takes pride in her commitment to creating fun and exhilarating performances.  

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience will be covering the music of Depeche Mode

Strangelove—The Depeche Mode Experience delivers a pitch-perfect "best of" Depeche Mode concert that transports listeners through several key moments spanning the band's illustrious career. In addition to spot-on recreations of the darkly seductive music, the stage sets, era-specific attire and production values are all married to pay tribute to different eras of Depeche Mode's more than 40-year history. This international touring sensation has been performing since 2010, touting sold out shows from South America to Australia. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Katie Murdock will be covering the music of Brittney Spears

Katie Murdock, known widely for her Britney Spears tribute act, is no stranger to musical performance. Beginning with her family's singing group she learned from her mother, also a performer, how to sing, harmonize and wow a crowd. Hailing from Utah, Murdock began performing as a Britney Spears tribute act in 2005 and has appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Fix You will be covering the music of Coldplay

Fix You is a tribute to Coldplay, one of the most successful and world-renowned bands working today. Over the last 11 years, Fix You has taken to live stages across the world with the raw energy and sincere emotion expected at a Coldplay show. Covering the band's extensive body of work, which ranges from "Parachutes" to "Music of the Spheres," Fix You strives to bring the true live Coldplay experience by celebrating and sharing these amazing songs with audiences everywhere. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Elaine Gibbs will be covering the music of Aretha Franklin

Elaine Gibbs has been singing since she turned 13 and has performed in over 25 countries on stage with some of the biggest names in the world of R&B, pop and gospel music, including Rod Stewart, Justin Timberlake, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Womack, Miki Howard and the Gap Band.  A recording artist, writer, producer and stage performer, Gibbs is best known for her wide-ranging and emotive vocals, often compared to legends such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Amanda Kate will be covering the music of Carrie Underwood

Texas country artist Amanda Kate grew up equally inspired by her small-town upbringing and her mother, Kathy Wright, an artist and entertainer in her own right. Kate picked up songwriting at 14 and after years of chasing her dream in Nashville, through multiple groups and countless hours spent honing her craft, fell in love and started a family. Later, she transitioned her stage efforts to performing Carrie Underwood's songs through the cover band, Blown Away. Through Blown Away, Kate was able to maintain her love of entertaining and singing that eventually led her back to her own original music that she is preparing to share with the world.  

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Crazy Babies will be covering the music of Ozzy Osbourne

Nominated four years in a row for the Detroit Music Awards outstanding tribute band, Detroit's own Crazy Babies is said to provide the most realistic visual, sound and high energy feel of an actual Ozzy concert experience. Boyd "Ozzy" Quinton and the other three members of the band stop at nothing to recreate the tones and style of the original music, complete with costumes and an elaborate stage set. Formed in 2015, Crazy Babies has since built a solid reputation across the country as the premier Ozzy tribute act with a set list featuring all the Ozzy solo hits as well as popular classics from the Black Sabbath era. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Blank 281 will be covering the music of Blink-182

Blank 281 is the longest-running international touring tribute to Blink-182. They have performed at more than 48 colleges and venues spanning 30 states since 2007. They pride themselves on being the most entertaining and energetic Blink live performance in the world. 

