Scott Foley Makes Rare Comment About His "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

No scandal here.
Scott Foley spoke about his former marriage to Jennifer Garner during the Sept. 20 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.
The topic came up after Andy Cohen asked the 49-year-old actor about his time on Felicity and if he ever dated any "young starlets" the host would know.
"Probably," Foley replied. "I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage."
And there's nothing like talking about an ex-wife in the presence of your current one! "We're speaking about this with my current wife behind me and she's laughing," Foley, who's been married to Marika Dominczyk since 2007, said. "She's really enjoying the squirming that I'm doing."
Garner and Foley tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2003, finalizing their divorce in 2004.
"We were together for a total of about five years," the Scandal alum recalled. "I downplay that because my wife's right behind me."
But after hearing the time line, Cohen said Dominczyk was "nodding her head no" and saying Foley and Garner "were together for three years."
"I think we were married for three," Foley clarified, with Cohen noting that Dominczyk "co-signs" that time frame.
"I'm going to let you be my eyes in the back of my head," Foley continued. "This is dangerous, dangerous territory, my friend. This is where Andy Cohen wants to be."
Indeed it was because Cohen then asked how Foley and Garner met. The two worked together on Felicity, which ran from 1998 to 2002, with Foley playing Noel Crane and Garner playing Hannah Bibb.
"She played my girlfriend on Felicity," Foley recalled. "Yeah, we met on the show, and we hit it off instantly and were soon dating."
Cohen then noted that they "all seem like wonderful people," and although Foley and Garner are no longer together, it appears there's no bad blood between them. When Cohen asked if he'd avoid her if they ever ran into each other at an event like the Emmys, Foley said he would say hi.
"No, you say hello. You're very civil. I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family, I have mine," Foley, who has three children with Dominczyk, said. "It wouldn't be something that we would search out, but I've seen her a few times, especially when we were living in L.A. Marika's been with me and, you know, everybody says hi, and you're cordial and you move on. That's life right?"
After her split from Foley, Garner wed Ben Affleck in 2005. The pair, who share three children together, announced their own breakup in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.
Garner opened up about her divorce from Foley in a 2013 interview with Allure. "Oh, he's a great guy," the 49-year-old actress said. "We were full-on grown-ups, but looking back I'm aware we did not know what hit us...He's a really good guy, and we just imploded."