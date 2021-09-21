Scott Foley Makes Rare Comment About His "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

Watch : Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance

No scandal here.

Scott Foley spoke about his former marriage to Jennifer Garner during the Sept. 20 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

The topic came up after Andy Cohen asked the 49-year-old actor about his time on Felicity and if he ever dated any "young starlets" the host would know.

"Probably," Foley replied. "I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage."

And there's nothing like talking about an ex-wife in the presence of your current one! "We're speaking about this with my current wife behind me and she's laughing," Foley, who's been married to Marika Dominczyk since 2007, said. "She's really enjoying the squirming that I'm doing."

Garner and Foley tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2003, finalizing their divorce in 2004.

"We were together for a total of about five years," the Scandal alum recalled. "I downplay that because my wife's right behind me."