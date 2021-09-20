Ben Affleck Says He's in "Awe" of Jennifer Lopez in Rare Public Declaration

Ben Affleck can only wish to be as influential as Jennifer Lopez.
The Gone Girl actor waxed poetic when speaking to Adweek about the 52-year-old pop star, who is the recipient of the publication's Brand Visionary Award. He explained to the outlet that he will "never know" what it's like to impact the world the way Jennifer has.
"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen," he recalled, "over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."
The father of three added, "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is."
As Ben put it, Jennifer has done so much for women and people of color, while he's only capable of creating "movies that move people."
"Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," the director continued. "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."
And Jennifer is a strong supporter of Ben's work, too. The singer recently praised her boyfriend for his writing and acting on the upcoming film The Last Duel, which Ben co-wrote with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.
"I'm so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It's the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!!" she gushed on Instagram. "And it's amazing!! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! #TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia."
The 2021 Venice International Film Festival marked the couple's first red carpet appearance since they rekindled their romance in May. For the special occasion, Ben wore a traditional black tuxedo, while Jennifer looked angelic as ever in a white gown with a thigh-high slit.
And Jennifer has most assuredly received Ben's best friend's approval. Matt got a bit sassy during an interview when someone asked if he was "happy" for Ben and Jen. The Stillwater actor said dryly, "How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, ‘I hate true love.'"
Fair enough.