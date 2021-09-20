Ben Affleck Says He's in "Awe" of Jennifer Lopez in Rare Public Declaration

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Reflects on "Magical" Venice Trip With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck can only wish to be as influential as Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor waxed poetic when speaking to Adweek about the 52-year-old pop star, who is the recipient of the publication's Brand Visionary Award. He explained to the outlet that he will "never know" what it's like to impact the world the way Jennifer has.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen," he recalled, "over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

The father of three added, "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is."

As Ben put it, Jennifer has done so much for women and people of color, while he's only capable of creating "movies that move people."