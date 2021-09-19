You'll Be Flying High After Seeing Kaley Cuoco's Neon Emmys Look

Kaley Cuoco is coming in for the landing—at the 2021 Emmy Awards!
The 35-year-old actress arrived at Los Angeles' L.A. Live on Sept. 19 in a stunning neon gown by Vera Wang Haute. She accessorized her look with a matching Edie Parker clutch and De Beers Jewellers bling.
Cuoco is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for her performance in and producing of The Flight Attendant. These nods mark Cuoco's first Emmy nominations. The appearance also marks the first time the star has walked the red carpet since filing for divorce from her husband Karl Cook on Sept. 3.
In the court documents, the former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for their split. However, they said in a statement to E! News that they have a "deep love and respect for another" and that their "current paths" just took them in "opposite directions."
"There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they later added. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."
The Big Bang Theory alum and the equestrian wed in 2018, about two years after Cuoco finalized her divorce from Ryan Sweeting. However, the newlyweds didn't immediately start living under one roof.
"I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy...but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me," she said on a 2019 episode of Brad Goreski's podcast Brad Behavior. "He lets me be me and I let him be him."
They built their dream house and moved in together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Cuoco said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April of that year. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."
In June, just months before their divorce filing, Cuoco and Cook celebrated three years of marriage.
"NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"