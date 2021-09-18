Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Her Controversial Grey's Anatomy Exit

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Allegedly "Terrorizing" on "Grey's Anatomy" Set?

As Meredith Grey once said on Grey's Anatomy, "Knowing is better than wondering."

Katherine Heigl, who played beloved character Izzie Stevens on the hit ABC series, is ready to tell her side of the story about why she departed Grey's Anatomy in 2010.

Despite being embroiled in controversy for her comments about the show's working conditions, withdrawing herself from Emmys consideration and more at the time, Katherine is setting the record straight about the details surrounding her shocking exit.

"I started a family, and it changed everything," the 42-year-old star shared in author Lynette Rice's new book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, in an exclusive excerpt published by The Daily Telegraph on Sept. 18. "It changed my desire to work full-time."

The Knocked Up actress, who adopted Nancy Leigh, now 12, in 2008 with her husband Josh Kelley, explained, "I went on family leave...and just got to be a mom, and it changed my whole perspective…that was really the turning point."