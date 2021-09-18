The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Finally Bring Their Love to the Red Carpet

Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark finally got their red carpet moment.
On Friday, Sept. 17, the Bachelorette couple stepped out for a date night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, they made their official red carpet debut, almost nine months after getting engaged on the show's season 16 finale in December. The episode aired nine months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the iHeartRadio Music Festival red carpet, Tayshia, 31, and Zac, 37, posed for pics together, with him bending her over for a searing kiss in front of the cameras, while she also showed off her 3.25-carat diamond Neil Lane engagement ring.
While Tayshia and Zac have been spotted in public a few times since their engagement, they have not gone to any celebrity events together prior to Friday. In May, she, attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, where she accepted the Best Dating Show honor for The Bachelorette after she co-hosted the recent 17th season. A month later, she made another solo celebrity appearance, joining fellow stars at an alice+olivia Pride event in New York.
Earlier this month, her fiancé joined his family at the Caron Treatment Centers' 27th annual New York Gala, where they were honored with the Richard J. Caron Award for their significant impact on families affected by substance use disorder. Tayshia, who is also co-hosting the upcoming 18th season of The Bachelorette, was unable to attend due to work commitments. At the event, Zac addressed negative rumors about the pair's relationship.
"Any time you're in the public eye, there are going to be people that want to start s--t and say things," he told E! News. "I think one of the things we've done a really good job of as a unit is filter through what's real and what's not."
He also said he is looking forward to Tayshia "wrapping up and getting back to New York," adding, "I miss her. We're taking it a step at a time."
