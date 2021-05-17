Tayshia Adams Reveals How Closely She and Kaitlyn Bristowe Bonded With Bachelorette Katie Thurston

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Must-See Moments

Tayshia Adams formed a tight bond with her co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe and the current star of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston.

Tayshia, who is now engaged to Zac Clark following her time on The Bachelorette last year, spoke to E! News at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special about what it was like re-joining Bachelor Nation in a new role.

She and Kaitlyn, another former lead of the dating show franchise, took over as co-hosts after Chris Harrison stepped away following controversial comments he made about a previous Bachelor contestant's choice to attend an antebellum-themed party.

"It was the ultimate girl gang, if you will," Tayshia explains of what it was like to host alongside Kaitlyn. "Every time [Katie] needed us we were always kind of right around the corner and ready to help her. But it was so great to be able to be there with her because if there's ever been a time for a Bachelorette to have somebody as a mentor behind the scenes, so this was something that was really special for her and I hope that we helped her out."