Hailey Bieber Sounds Off on "Big, Fat" Rumor That Justin "Mistreats" Her

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

Some theories about this couple are "2 Much."

Hailey Bieber is aware that some people think Justin Bieber is not a good husband, and she wants everyone to know that could not be more "far from the truth."

She acknowledged the speculation about the way Justin treats her while talking to Demi Lovato on the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, calling it one "big, fat" lie. "There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," Hailey shared. "Like, Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite."

She continued, "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful to me and who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, huh?"

Critics of the couple have accused Justin of being inattentive to his wife for years now, even after they tied the knot for a second time in Sept. 2019.