This Week in Celebrity Style: Megan Fox, Sofia Richie, Camila Cabello & More

Between New York Fashion Week, the VMAs and the Met Gala, the past two weeks have been a fashion marathon. Now that we've had some time to digest all of the amazing style moments, you're probably wondering how you can dress like a celebrity on a daily basis. Thanks to our insomnia and shopping addiction, we were able to track down six exact looks that stars like Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, Amanda Kloots and more repped over the past week.

Below, all the ways you can twin with your favorite celeb and treat yourself for a week well done!