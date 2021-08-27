This Week in Celebrity Style: Olivia Rodrigo, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Is it just us or did this week feel really, really long? Whether it went by fast for you or not, we made it to Friday all thanks to some online shopping and deep breathing. And by online shopping, we mean scouring the internet to find the exact outfits our favorite celebs wore this week. Since sharing is caring, we rounded up our findings, so you can cop the same fits as stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Gal Gadot and more.
To get these Hollywood-approved looks for yourself, scroll below!
Wonder Woman in real life and on the screen, aka Gal Gadot, took to Instagram to show off her coordinated #workingmom fit. Her green-hued set is from Tkees, and it's perfect for looking put together on travel days, hanging around the house or weekend coffee runs.
Gal Gadot isn't the only star to rep Tkees's super comfy loungewear this week! Singer Katy Perry stepped out in West Hollywood wearing the brand's Relaxed Jogger and Relaxed Hoodie tied around her waist. We don't know about you, but it's comforting to know our style icons appreciate a coordinating sweatsuit as much as we do.
This week, our queen Olivia Rodrigo celebrated having her Sour vinyl records available at the famous Amoeba record store in Hollywood, Calif. In typical cool girl fashion, she wore the cutest crochet skirt paired with a Raf Simons knit sweater and knee-high Dr. Martens.
Vanessa Hudgens is truly the queen of activewear! The Princess Switch actress never misses when she's headed to and from her workouts. A few days ago, she rocked a monochromatic set from Fabletics, and we are obsessed!
Dwayne Johnson made sure to show up to the gym in style and with a smile on his face! He repped a tank and shorts from his bestselling Under Armour collection. So, if you're trying to up your style game at the gym but don't want to sacrifice comfort or functionality, take a fashion cue from "The Rock."
Kelly Clarkson is another celeb that never misses when it comes to fashion! The talkshow host wore a chic DVF wrap dress and Converse sneakers to film a music video with pal Kristin Chenoweth. We are obsessed with the silhouette and mix of prints on this chiffon dress!
Note to self: Starting pairing oversized blazers with activewear sets! Actress Cara Santana served up a super trendy look this week after leaving the gym. The Sporty & Rich bike shorts and tank paired with her Marc Jacobs tote bag make for the perfect off-duty monochromatic look.
Want these outfits for yourself? Below, we rounded up all the places you can buy these celeb-approved looks.
The Core Short
Whether you need a cozy fit for traveling, hanging out at home or an on-set look like Gal Gadot, look no further than Tkees. This celeb-loved short and hoodie duo is available in a ton of colors to match your aesthetic.
Sporty & Rich Printed Stretch Shorts & Bra
We love a good bike shorts and sports bra combo, and so does Cara Santana. You'll look super put together when you're headed to get a PSL post-pilates.
Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
Sometimes a small crossbody bag doesn't cut it! This large canvas tote will fit all your must-haves while you're on the go.
Oasis High-Waisted Shine 7/8 Legging
How fun is this sheen legging and tank from Fabletics? Both are available in sizes XXS-4X and have a buttery soft construction to help you run, stretch or tone up in style. Plus, if you sign up for a membership, you can score major savings on this set.
Raf Simons Teenage Dreams Intarsia Knit Jumper
Look uber-trendy while you're listening to "Driver's License" or "Deja Vu" for the millionth time with this knit sweater.
Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Knee High Boot
If you get the sweater, you'll also need these knee high boots to complete the look. They're perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months.
Men's Project Rock Property Of Tank
If you're aspiring to be like "The Rock," take your gym style up a notch with this tank top from his Under Armour line.
Men's Project Rock Iso-Chill Shorts
Get these shorts to complete the fit. They have a 4-way stretch, plus Iso-Chill mesh panels for added ventilation where you need it.
Sol Ruffled Mini Wrap Dress in Charlottenburg Floral & 3D Dots
Talk about the perfect dress for fall! The mix of contrasting floral and polka dot prints, in addition to the flattering tie-waist, is sure to help you garner a ton of compliments.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker - Women's
We love how Kelly paired her DVF wrap dress with these classic Chuck Taylor tennis shoes. See it's all about mixing high and low fashion, even in Hollywood!
