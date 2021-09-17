Met GalaEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Milo Ventimiglia Exposes Just How "Uncomfortable" He Felt After Viral Short Shorts Debate

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 17, 2021 5:40 PM
Watch: Milo Ventimiglia Talks THOSE Tiny Shorts That Broke the Internet

Baring it all. 

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia exclusively unzipped during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 17 to reveal just how awkward the debate over those workout shorts was earlier this year. Back in April, a paparazzi pic of Ventimiglia leaving the gym went viral due to the short hemline showing off the Gilmore Girls alum's toned thighs.

"Yeah, those short shorts, they only come out at the gym," Ventimiglia joked. "The wild part was the follow up that had happened because of that. Literally, I'm just a guy leaving the gym and then to talk to The New York Times about short shorts and GQ is asking me questions about it, kind of proclaim it's short short summer. It's like holy God, this is insane. This is crazy."

Ventimiglia added, "It was a little uncomfortable for me, the attention, but at the same time I'm glad it inspired a lot of people."

But, Ventimiglia will be retiring his short shorts and swapping them out for a suit at the 2021 Emmys this Sunday, Sept. 19 to celebrate This Is Usnumerous nominations

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

"It's always exciting to be recognized and in particular to be recognized as a group," the actor noted. "It's nice that five years deep, going into the last season, there's still recognition." 

While there have not been tears yet amongst his co-stars on set, Ventimiglia teased that the waterworks will surely come for fans.

"Hearing about the end, knowing about the end, yep, there's going to be a lot of tears, but I'm grateful," the star explained. "This is straight through, just about 18 episodes ,which is kind of remarkable. That's something to look forward to." 

Watch the full interview above to hear about Ventimiglia's new scripted podcast Strawberry Spring and more This Is Us teasers!

AudioUp's Strawberry Spring airs Wednesdays on audio streaming services. 

