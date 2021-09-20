2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Makes a Big Decision That Could Affect Future With Leah

In an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood takes a big step in bettering herself. Find out her next career path inspired by her struggles with mental health.

Amber Portwood is hoping to turn her pain into purpose.

As her relationship with 12-year-old daughter Leah continues to evolve, the MTV reality star is taking steps to change the life around her. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 21 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber reveals that she wants to go back to school and earn a degree in psychology.  

"I hate that my relationship with Leah is strained right now, but I want to continue to better myself so I'm taking this opportunity to follow a dream I've had for a long time," she shared. "Getting pregnant at 17 made graduating from high school almost impossible.  Now, I'm ready to get my college degree but I need to get accepted first and I'm kind of nervous."

Before calling a college admissions counselor, Amber explains that she wants to apply for admission at Grand Canyon University Online. As for her career path, she has big dreams of focusing on neurological psychology.

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"I was actually diagnosed with different types of mental illnesses," Amber tells the counselor. "The last 10 years, I've been going to a therapist and a psychiatrist and I've always been very curious so I just feel like this is the next step to put it together with an education like this. I think it's just a powerful thing to help people out honestly."

Amber's career aspirations also come as she continues to have a strained relationship with her daughter. As Leah spends a majority of her time with her father Gary Shirley, Amber is struggling to cope with her reality.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, the Never Too Late author broke down in tears when discussing the distance between her daughter.

"I can't take away my past," Amber told her therapist. "I just want her to love me again…I'm just going to keep trying. I'm going to keep reaching and praying."

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

