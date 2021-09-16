Priyanka Chopra Calls Husband Nick Jonas the "Love of My Life" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Nick Jonas Takes a Bite of Priyanka Chopra's Booty in Cheeky Pic

Three years after being bitten by the lovebug, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still smitten with each other.

Need proof? The Matrix 4 actress penned a sweet tribute to her husband in honor of the Jonas Brothers star's 29th birthday. "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday," Priyanka wrote in a Sept. 16 Instagram post alongside a photo of Nick kissing her cheek. "I love you baby..Thank you for being you."

Nick, who is currently on the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour, also received some birthday love from his eldest brother Kevin Jonas. "Happy birthday @nickjonas!" Kevin captioned an Instagram pic of the brothers performing together. "Can't wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight!"

The duo, along with brother Joe Jonas, kicked off their tour in August and will be on the road for the next few months.

And as we approach the end of the year, Nick and wife Priyanka have another major milestone to celebrate: their three-year wedding anniversary.