Jonas Brothers Just Sold Us on Their Tour Thanks to 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Watch : Nick Jonas Gives Update on Cracked Rib at 2021 BBMAs

It's not over until the Jonas Brothers sing!

After a night of epic performances from Pink, The Weeknd and other award-winning artists, some wondered if host Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas could keep the party going until the very end.

Spoiler alert: The boy band did that and so much more at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The Jonas Brothers performed a medley of hits for fans outside the Microsoft Theater including their latest collaboration with Marshmello titled "Leave Before You Love Me."

In addition to old favorites, the guys also shared a special song for the upcoming Summer Olympics on NBC titled "Remember This."

"[It's] our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," Nick teased to E! News' Tanya Rad on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."