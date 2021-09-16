Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Sends Birthday Love to "Nerd" Chase Stokes

Watch : "Outer Banks" Cast Answers Season 2 Questions

Madelyn Cline has one special "nerd" on the brain today.

And that would be her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 16. The actress, who plays Sarah opposite Stokes' John B. on the hit Netflix series, took to her Instagram Story with a series of photos and a video of the birthday star.

"Happiest birthday to you, nerd," the 23-year-old actress wrote on a series of Instagram Story slides. Did we mention they're also dating? Back in June 2020, they made their romance Instagram official when Stokes posted photos of their beach date. "Cats outta the bag," he cleverly captioned the pictures.

While it won't be his turn to return the birthday love on social media until Cline's special day in December, he paid tribute to her with a heartwarming post for her 21st birthday last year.

"It's quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change," he wrote at the time. "Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love, and being the best dog mom to Lil mi. Happy birthday sweet thang you make my heart warm and fuzzy."