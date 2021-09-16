Met GalaEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Sends Birthday Love to "Nerd" Chase Stokes

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes is ringing in his 29th birthday with some love from his co-star and girlfriend Madelyn Cline. Find out what the actress had to say below.

Madelyn Cline has one special "nerd" on the brain today. 

And that would be her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 16. The actress, who plays Sarah opposite Stokes' John B. on the hit Netflix series, took to her Instagram Story with a series of photos and a video of the birthday star.

"Happiest birthday to you, nerd," the 23-year-old actress wrote on a series of Instagram Story slides. Did we mention they're also dating? Back in June 2020, they made their romance Instagram official when Stokes posted photos of their beach date. "Cats outta the bag," he cleverly captioned the pictures.  

While it won't be his turn to return the birthday love on social media until Cline's special day in December, he paid tribute to her with a heartwarming post for her 21st birthday last year. 

"It's quite rare to meet somebody and feel everything change," he wrote at the time. "Thank you for making the coldest days warm, for your infectious love, and being the best dog mom to Lil mi. Happy birthday sweet thang you make my heart warm and fuzzy."

Meanwhile, fans got to see them back on the small screen in July when the second season of Outer Banks in late July. "Well today's the day. Season 2 is yours," Stokes wrote on Instagram for the premiere. "Hope you guys are enjoying it and hopefully have gotten a little bit of sleep. Love you all and thanks so much for supporting our little show. You guys rock."

As they filmed the second season during the coronavirus pandemic, Stokes had his girlfriend to lean on in front of and behind the camera.

"To have your partner with you throughout a COVID world and the stuff that we were working on, it's daunting," he told Decider. "You know, you go to work. You're getting tested before you can even get a coffee in your hands. You have face shields, you have face masks. Everything is distanced. And so working together and having her as sort of a support system has been kind of one of the best things you can ask for."

