HBO Max Cancels Generation: Get a Status Update on Your Other TV Favorites

Looks like this is going to be a one-Generation show.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, HBO Max announced that the Lena Dunham–produced series will not return for a second season. For those who missed the short-lived show, Generation (a.k.a. Genera+ion) followed a group of high school students—played by Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Haley Sanchez, Chase Sui Wonders and others—as they navigate love, sex and identity in the age of social media.

"We are very proud to have partnered with [creators] Zelda and Daniel Barnz," HBO Max said in a statement, "to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."

During its brief tenure, Generation faced controversy and frequent comparisons to HBO's other teen series, Euphoria. One controversy involved actors dissecting cat corpses for a biology-class scene. This prompted two extras to walk off set.