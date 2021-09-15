HBO Max Cancels Generation: Get a Status Update on Your Other TV Favorites

Looks like this is going to be a one-Generation show.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, HBO Max announced that the Lena Dunham–produced series will not return for a second season. For those who missed the short-lived show, Generation (a.k.a. Genera+ion) followed a group of high school students—played by Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Haley Sanchez, Chase Sui Wonders and others—as they navigate love, sex and identity in the age of social media.
"We are very proud to have partnered with [creators] Zelda and Daniel Barnz," HBO Max said in a statement, "to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."
During its brief tenure, Generation faced controversy and frequent comparisons to HBO's other teen series, Euphoria. One controversy involved actors dissecting cat corpses for a biology-class scene. This prompted two extras to walk off set.
"Genera+ion depicts the unfiltered experiences of high school students and is drawn from many formative moments in the lives of the show's writers," a spokesperson for the show said at the time. "The production recently filmed scenes depicting a biology classroom assignment involving dissection of animal specimens. These were ethically sourced in consultation with American Humane via a biological supply company that works with schools."
HBO Max later retooled the scene to cut out the dissection.
It seems Generation was unable to outlive this legacy.
