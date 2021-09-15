Met GalaBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

12 Ways to Rock the Oxford & Loafer Trend this Fall

On the hunt for new shoes? We rounded up trending styles that are calling your name.

By Emily Spain Sep 15, 2021 6:51 PMTags
E-Comm: Oxford and Loafer TrendE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We're halfway through September, which means it's time to trade your sandals in for some fall-approved shoes. Although boots are the reigning silhouette for the fall months, oxfords and loafers are making a comeback in an edgier, more colorful way than they have in past years. Think chunky platform soles, buckle and chain accents, and lilac and neutral tones

Since we've been searching for the perfect pair for our own wardrobes, we decided to share the best styles we've found during our late night shopping sessions. Whether you need an office-approved loafer or a fun colored oxford to complete your weekend fit, we've got you covered.

Scroll below for our picks!

Asos Design Mulled Chunky Loafer in Black

If there was an It Girl shoe of the fall, it would be this black chunky loafer! She can be dressed up or down, and offers a comfortable fit for those days you're running around town.

$43
$34
ASOS

Louise Et Cie Emlen Chain Loafer

If you don't want to go all rocker chic this fall, we get it. Here's a sophisticated lilac loafer for your wardrobe.

$150
$90
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Classic Loafer

You can't go wrong with this classic silhouette and color. It goes with everything!

Starting $73
Amazon
$120
Sam Edelman

Asos Design Mischa Leather Chain Loafer in Red

Perfect for holiday parties and adding some sass to your fit, these loafers will serve you well in the coming months.

$50
$38
ASOS

Maeve Platform Oxfords

We don't know about you, but these oxfords look super comfy. The color combo also makes them super easy to pair with pieces already in your closet.

$120
Anthropologie

Tory Loafer

What more could you want in a fall shoe other than a contrast trim, hand-hammered studs and block heel? These loafers are c-h-i-c!

$378
Tory Burch

Arqa Women's Leather Slip-On Fur Loafer

Can't full send the designer version of these loafers? These are a great dupe for only $40!

$40
Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Sorbonne Penny Loafer

Score these blue beauties for 50% off! The blue-grey hue is a unique choice for fall and winter, and we're obsessed.

$160
$80
Nordstrom

Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

These are the shoes your fall wardrobe is missing! They're chic, comfortable, and will go almost anything. Plus, they come in three other versatile colors.

$150
Sam Edelman

Asos Design Mango Chunky Loafers with Buckle in Lilac

These are currently in our ASOS cart, so that should explain how much we love these lilac loafers. The color, western buckle and platform sole make for the ultimate combo.

$43
$34
ASOS

Dr. Martens, Women's 1461 3-Eye Leather Oxford Shoe

We can't talk about oxfords without including everyone's favorite OG leather oxford by Dr. Martens. Although you can get this classic style in dozens of colors, we love the glossy black finish.

$103-$142
Amazon

Z_Code_Z Exclusive Avan Flat Shoes with Chain Detail in Black

These chainlink loafers are a must for office days and weekend outings. 

$34
$21
ASOS

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the fashion finds we can't believe are from Amazon.

