12 Ways to Rock the Oxford & Loafer Trend this Fall

We're halfway through September, which means it's time to trade your sandals in for some fall-approved shoes. Although boots are the reigning silhouette for the fall months, oxfords and loafers are making a comeback in an edgier, more colorful way than they have in past years. Think chunky platform soles, buckle and chain accents, and lilac and neutral tones.

Since we've been searching for the perfect pair for our own wardrobes, we decided to share the best styles we've found during our late night shopping sessions. Whether you need an office-approved loafer or a fun colored oxford to complete your weekend fit, we've got you covered.

Scroll below for our picks!