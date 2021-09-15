Jurnee Smollett Pens Gut-Wrenching Tribute to Michael K. Williams as He’s Laid to Rest

Watch : Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

Jurnee Smollett is honoring the legacy of the late Michael K. Williams.



Just days after the actor's heartbreaking death, his Lovecraft Country co-star took to Instagram to pay tribute. "My brother, my heart hurts so," Jurnee wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram post, alongside a series of photos featuring the two on set. "A part of my brain refuses to accept it… s--tty part of grief, it goes in stages."



"For me, it started with denial," she continued. "When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went ‘hell naw, that's not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said, ‘Stop, he's gone.' I couldn't breathe. Taken a while for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in L.A. for the Emmys."