Prince Harry Receives Birthday Love From Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Royals

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday with some royal well-wishes.
The Duke of Sussex turned 37 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and his family members marked the occasion by sharing tributes on social media.
"Happy birthday Prince Harry," Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter account wrote alongside a photo of the Duke of Cambridge's brother. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's account also noted they were "wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today" next to pictures of Harry and his father.
In addition, The Royal Family's account, which provides updates from Buckingham Palace about Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family, posted several snapshots of Harry, including a photo of him attending the Invictus Games with Meghan Markle in 2018, a picture of him giving a child a high-five while helping students plant trees at Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana in 2019, a photo of him visiting Nottingham Academy to speak to kids on World Mental Health Day in 2019 and a close-up of him smiling.
It's certainly been a big year for Harry. From his and the Duchess of Sussex's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey to the birth of the couple's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, there were a lot of major moments.
Furthermore, the Queen confirmed Meghan and Harry, who are also parents to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, would not be returning as "working members of The Royal Family" following their decision to step back last year.
In addition, Harry continued to drive change through his and Meghan's nonprofit Archewell and released his and Oprah's docuseries on mental health. He also mourned the death of his grandfather Prince Philip and paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.
It looks like 37 will be a monumental year, as well. In July, it was announced that Harry will be releasing a memoir. And in April, he and Meghan announced that Archewell's first Netflix series will tell the stories of the athletes competing at the 2022 Invictus Games. They also covered TIME's latest issue and appeared on the magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Happy birthday, Harry!