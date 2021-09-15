Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Daughter Stormi Has the "Biggest Crush" on Boyfriend Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Devin Booker During Romantic Italy Trip

Kendall Jenner aspires to be seen as popular in front of her younger family members, but she appears to have some tough competition.

The 25-year-old model visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Sept. 14, where she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about the fact that she's an aunt to a total of 18 nieces and nephews. She explained that she always wants "to be the cool aunt and liked by all of them," but that boyfriend Devin Booker sometimes steals her thunder.

Jimmy went on to ask whether the 24-year-old NBA star connects with the little ones in her family, given that there a lot of youngsters. After all, Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner announced last week that she and Travis Scott are expecting a younger sibling for daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

"He loves them," Kendall shared about the Phoenix Suns star and her family's children. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop—can you guys not?'"