JoJo Siwa Claims Nickelodeon Treats Her as "Only a Brand" in Fiery Tweets

Watch : JoJo Siwa Assures "The J Team" Isn't a Dig at Abby Lee Miller

JoJo Siwa appears to be tied up in knots over her upcoming tour.

The 18-year-old performer, known for wearing a bow in her hair, took to Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 14. to voice frustration about Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, which had dates rescheduled in light of the pandemic and picks up on Jan. 13, 2022. It supports her two recent EPs: 2018's D.R.E.A.M. The Music and 2019's Celebrate.

"I go out on tour in January," the singer wrote. "My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant later added, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."