JoJo Siwa Claims Nickelodeon Treats Her as "Only a Brand" in Fiery Tweets

JoJo Siwa appears to be tied up in knots over her upcoming tour.
The 18-year-old performer, known for wearing a bow in her hair, took to Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 14. to voice frustration about Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, which had dates rescheduled in light of the pandemic and picks up on Jan. 13, 2022. It supports her two recent EPs: 2018's D.R.E.A.M. The Music and 2019's Celebrate.
"I go out on tour in January," the singer wrote. "My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"
The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant later added, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."
E! News has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment and has yet to hear back.
JoJo's latest musical film, The J Team, was produced by Nickelodeon Movies, and it debuted Sept. 3 on Paramount+. During a February conversation with Jimmy Fallon, JoJo gushed about the tunes she had created for the project.
"The music in it, I am so happy about," she shared at the same time. "I have worked so hard on this soundtrack. There's six original songs on the soundtrack."
This isn't the first time the Dance Moms alum has voiced concerns about her career moves. Back in June, she told Entertainment Weekly she was trying to get a scene "pulled" from her upcoming movie Bounce that features her kissing a male character. "I'm madly in love, and I do not want to kiss another human, especially because it's a man," she said at the time.
A few days later, she tweeted that she was happy to move forward with the film, as Paramount had "assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do, ever."