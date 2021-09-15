J Balvin Details How His Brightly Colored Met Gala Look Came to Life

Watch : J Balvin Discusses Colorful Moschino Suit for 2021 Met Gala

Like his album Colores, J Balvin made his 2021 Met Gala debut with a firework display of bright and bold fashion.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the global superstar graced the red carpet in an eye-catching Moschino design that featured an explosion of flowers in an array of colors. To complete his look, J Balvin accessorized with a matching face covering, layers of diamond necklaces—with one that included his signature lightning bolt smiley face graphic—and black boots.

Speaking to E! News while getting dressed at The Mark Hotel, the Colombian native shared more insight into his vibrant outfit before he hit the red carpet.

"I think it's such a statement because it's really colorful and it has a lot of details, hand details, which is amazing," he explained, adding, "I think it's really cool the fact that I'm not showing my face."

Simply put, "I think the way you dress is the way you express yourself without talking."