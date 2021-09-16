Mindy Kaling's Revelation About Asking for a Raise Might Stun You

Watch : Mindy Kaling & "Never Have I Ever" Win Big at 2020 E! PCAs

Even with all the characters she's created and played, Mindy Kaling's greatest work might just be her own life.

Hailed as a trailblazer, an influential person and an undeniable Hollywood success story, the 42-year-old actress, screenwriter and six-time Emmy nominee has been a force in the industry since she nailed the role of Kelly Kapoor on The Office. That was almost 20 years ago.

Even from when growing up in suburban Boston as Vera Chokalingam, the Massachusetts native born to Indian immigrants seemed destined for a life in television. After all, her parents reportedly called her Mindy instead of Vera after Mork & Mindy, the late '70s sitcom starring Robin Williams.

While there was no surefire blueprint for Kaling to plot a career in comedy, the Dartmouth graduate's flair for the craft was so strong it revealed itself when she was just a kid writing plays after school. The fact that there had been no one in the industry quite like her before made no difference.

"I think probably the biggest reason for my success," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, "is that despite successes and failures of my career, I have always been kind of a singular focus on 'I will be a comedy writer, I will write for TV,' which is not to say that I haven't had my share of adversity—definitely have, and failures—but I have never let them affect me so much that it made me want to switch my career."