Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Wedding bells are ringing!

Kate Hudson announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa on Monday, Sept. 13. She shared a selfie of her and Danny, giving her followers a glimpse of the diamond ring her future hubby proposed with. She added, "Let's go," with a series of bride and groom emojis.

Within moments, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress received warm messages from friends and followers, including future sister-in-law Sara Foster. Sara revealed that she was one of the few people to know about the big moment, writing, "Whoa. It's official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

Her sister Erin Foster chimed in, "Finally we are officially sisters!!"

The Foster sisters were joined in the comment section by Katie Couric, Amanda Kloots and Zoey Deutch. And there's no doubt Kate and Danny will be congratulated by many more celebrities when they attend the Met Gala on Monday night.