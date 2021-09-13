Travis Scott Reveals His and Kylie Jenner's Parenting Style Ahead of Baby No. 2

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are all about independence.



Following Kylie's recent confirmation that the two are expecting their second child together, the Astroworld musician opened up in a rare interview about their parenting style when it comes to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.



"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," Travis explained in a recent cover interview with CR MEN. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline." He shared that he and Kylie give Stormi a bit of independence so she can figure out for herself what she wants. For example, they'll tell her, "‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine. Are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now?'" Travis shares. "And it's so cool [to hear her say], ‘I'm going to sleep ya'll!'"



Perhaps she senses that it'll be harder to catch some Z's when the new baby arrives!