Travis Scott Reveals His and Kylie Jenner's Parenting Style Ahead of Baby No. 2

We know Stormi’s parents keep her in designer duds and that Mom sings a catchy wake-up tune, but what are her parents really like? Ahead of baby No. 2, Travis Scott opened up about how they work.

By Kisha Forde Sep 13, 2021 5:19 PM
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are all about independence.
 
Following Kylie's recent confirmation that the two are expecting their second child together, the Astroworld musician opened up in a rare interview about their parenting style when it comes to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
 
"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," Travis explained in a recent cover interview with CR MEN"We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline." He shared that he and Kylie give Stormi a bit of independence so she can figure out for herself what she wants. For example, they'll tell her, "‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine. Are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now?'" Travis shares. "And it's so cool [to hear her say], ‘I'm going to sleep ya'll!'"
 
Perhaps she senses that it'll be harder to catch some Z's when the new baby arrives!

On Sept. 7, Kylie confirmed the exciting news of her second pregnancy by sharing a heartwarming video, weeks after multiple sources told E! News that the two were expecting. As for just how the 3-year-old feels about becoming a big sister? A source previously told E! News, "She is so excited."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming," the insider said. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach; it's really cute."
 
And she's not the only one. Said the source, "Everyone in the family is so excited, and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Another source close to the makeup mogul told E! News that the couple "[can't] contain their excitement."
 
"They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the source shared. "They love the family they've created, and this news has them both extremely excited."

