Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Marries Alizee Thevenet—With Their Dogs By Their Side

Wedding bells!

James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, announced the sweet news that he's officially a married man. The 32-year-old entrepreneur tied the knot with fiancée and financial expert, Alizee Thevenet, on Saturday, Sept. 11 in France.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton," James captioned his Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, alongside a romantic portrait of himself with his bride. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

In the photo, the groom donned an off-white tuxedo that he paired with a baby blue button-down shirt and navy blue tie. The bride looked effortlessly chic in an off-the-shoulder white gown with lace and pleated details.

According to Hello! magazine, it is believed that the guest list included James' parents, plus the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.