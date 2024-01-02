You Won’t "Disengage" With This Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bravo viewers, get ready because it's time to engage! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale airs January, 2 2023 (with the multi-episode reunion starting next week). After a drama-packed season, we are so ready for the cast to to address the "ruuuumors and nastiness" that have been swirling.
Season 4 is just the gift that keeps on giving with iconic moments, sprinter van arguments, $60K rings, and bathtub-related drama. When the season ends, Tuesday nights will feel empty without Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, and Monica Garcia.
Meredith is all about "disengaging," but that's the last thing we want to do with these RHOSLC-inspired gifts we found.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Logo Sweatshirt
Pay homage to your favorite Utah residents with this RHOSLC logo sweatshirt.
Bravo The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City I'm Shaking Pullover Hoodie
If you're shaking, physically shaking over a bombshell that just hit your friend group, this sweatshirt will give you some comfort.
I Love Bravo More Than Lisa Barlow Loves Lisa Barlow Kiss Cut Sticker
Turn your laptop, notebook, tote bag, or something else into Bravo merch with this Lisa Barlow-inspired sticker.
Hi Baby Gorgeous PopSockets Standard PopGrip
Get a grip on your phone with a PopSocket adorned with one of Lisa Barlow's most iconic quotes.
Real Housewives Meredith Marks Candle
Meredith Marks' "ruuuumors and nastiness" rant is legendary among the fandom. Pay tribute with one of these candles. There are 3 scents to choose from.
Bad Mormon by Heather Gay
Get to know Heather Gay on a deeper level by reading her talked-about memoir.
Salt Lake City Housewives Wall Calendar
Keep track of all your upcoming plans with a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City wall calendar.
RHOSLC Mary Cosby Mug
Get a wake up call from Mary Cosby with this hilarious mug.
RHOSLC Whitney Hilling Journey Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt
Whether you're on a healing journey or not, this "hilling journey" crewneck is a must-have for Whitney Rose fans. It comes in several colors with sizes up to 3X.
Mary Cosby Little Girl Card
This card is the next best thing to Mary Cosby wishing you happy birthday.
Heather Gay T-Shirt
Fan out over Heather Gay with a shirt celebrating some of her most iconic moments. There are several colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 5X.
You Can Leave RHOSLC Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
Carry your essentials in this tote bag inspired by Meredith's Palm Springs restaurant rant.
Real Housewives Salt Lake City Rumors Sweatshirt
Get cozy in one of these sweatshirts referencing Meredith Marks' legendary monologue. There are lots of colors to choose from. Sizes range from small to 5X.
RHOSLC Bathtub Candle
These are words to live by for Meredith Marks fans and bathtub enthusiasts.
Beauty Lab Parking Lot Unisex Sweatshirt
"Mentally in the Beauty Lab parking lot" is a permanent state of mind for us RHOLSC fans. This sweatshirt also comes in white.
I Deserve Presents for Breathing Lisa Barlow Tweet Mug
Even Lisa's tweets become quotable moments for the fandom and this mug is a perfect example.
I Love Taco Bell and Fine Dining Shirt
If you love Taco Bell as much as you enjoy a fancy restaurant, channel your inner Lisa Barlow with this t-shirt, which comes in many colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Happy Birthday Baby Gorgeous Card
Who wouldn't want to be referred to as "Baby Gorgeous" on their birthday?
Fresh Wolf Sulfate Free Shampoo & Healing Conditioner
Fresh Wolf is the men's grooming line that Lisa Barlow's sons Jack and Henry started. The shampoo thickens, strengthens, and repairs hair. The conditioner is ultra-hydrating and thickening, according to the brand. Both products are suitable for all hair types.
Our Lady of Baby Gorgeous Prayer Candle
Give the gift of "Baby Gorgeous" vibes with this Lisa Barlow-inspired candle. You can even pick your candle wax color.
I'm Disengaging Sweatshirt
Ironically enough, this catchphrase is one of the most engaging quotes from the show. This sweatshirt is available in 6 colors.
Wild Rose Beauty Cleanser
We saw Whitney rebrand her skincare line Wild Rose Beauty on Season 2. Now, we can buy the products. This cleanser gives your skin a radiant glow.
One shopper said, "Love, love, love this cleanser! It's so soft and silky and a little goes a long way. It foams into a luxurious lather while gently washing my face. It leaves my skin so clean and soft. Can't wait until it's restocked so I can buy more. Thank you Whitney!"
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Coffee Mug
If you can't wake up to Lisa Barlow greeting you with "Hi, Baby Gorgeous," sipping out of this coffee mug first thing in the morning is the next best thing.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City I'm Disengaging Bracelet
We are all about engaging with this Meredith Marks-coined phrase. How adorable is this rainbow bracelet?
RHOSLC Card- Good Time Girl
Lisa and Heather will (probably) never agree about whether or not they knew each other in college, but we can make light of the whole "good time girl" feud with this greeting card. Your fellow RHOSLC viewers will definitely appreciate this one for a special occasion.
RHOSLC Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow I'm Richer Than All Of You Bracelet
If you're the Lisa Barlow of your friend group (or gathering of frenemies), this rainbow bracelet is just what you need.
You Smell Like Hospital Baby Bodysuit
This onesie is perfect for the future Bravo viewers. It's available in purple, blue, pink, grey, yellow and black.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC Bravo 15 oz Mug
Start your day with some coffee (or tea) from this mug, decorated with cartoons of all the original cast members.
Diet Coke, 12 fl oz, 24 Pack
Of course, we included Diet Coke in the list. If Lisa Barlow always has one in her hand, we might as well do the same while we watch the show.
Diet Barlow T-Shirt
This t-shirt combines Lisa Barlow's favorite beverage and her most-used catchphrase. It's available in a few different colors and there's even a sweatshirt version.
Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?
Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs new episodes on Bravo every Tuesday. You can also watch RHOSLC on Peacock the next day in addition to streaming older episodes.
When is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale debuts on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It streams on Peacock the following day.
If you're looking for more Real Housewives of Salt Lake City-inspired shopping, check out these Amazon picks from Lisa Barlow.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Originally published Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM PT.