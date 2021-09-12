Kim Petras Arrives in Latex Face Mask to MTV VMAs—Along With a VIP Chauffeur

BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Who's that in the black latex face mask at the 2021 MTV VMAs? It's Kim Petras, who made the most bubbalicious entrance with Paris Hilton, driving up together in a bright pink Mini Cooper.

Ain't nobody gonna stop her! Kim Petras' VMAs showstopper starts now.

The singer-songwriter, 29, channeled "bubblegum pop" for her "sticky" appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12. Ahead of her VMAs Pre-Show performance, Petras arrived to the red carpet in a bright pink Mini Cooper that was driven by a special chauffeur: her pal Paris Hilton.

However, you may not have recognized her, because Petras was all dolled up in a Richard Quinn dress with a mysterious black latex face mask and suit by VEX, which hid her identity. She also accessorized with Roger Vivier heels and a rosey ring by Fabergé.

"I'm just like beyond happy. I can't believe I get to perform again and do what I love again," Petras said in a pre-recorded video. "Performing live is probably my favorite part of what I do."

She said the inspiration for tonight's concert came to her after performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'I have the idea.' A little would be that it's sticky and it's pure pop. It's bubblegum pop, you could say," she shared. 

Petras added, "I'm really proud of it. Of course, I can't do the VMAs without a little change. I can't just give you one look, so stay tuned for the end of the performance. I'm so happy with it... It slaps." 

For her performance of "Future Starts Now," she donned a one-piece made to look like dripping bubblegum. 

She released the song in August and most recently performed (semi-nude in sheer lace) at the Maisie Wilen runway show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 11. 

The German artist is known for her eccentric fashion, whether that's a pink "cyber dress" by Carolina Herrera or a "radical" Miu Miu set with pigtails. As she wrote on Instagram last year, "i miss being a pop bitch and i miss lewks."

The 2021 VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, will honor the year's hottest musical moments. 

Justin Bieber went into the night with the most nominations, including a nod for Artist of the Year, along with Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

See all the nominees here.

