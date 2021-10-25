Katy Perry & Gap Are Teaming Up in a Meaningful Way this Holiday Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While it is custom for people to receive on their birthday, Katy Perry is giving back in a meaningful way on her 37th trip around the sun!
Just in time for the holidays, the Grammy award-winning singer teamed up with Gap for their holiday campaign featuring her new cover of the Beatles' iconic "All You Need Is Love." Not to mention, real Katy Cats know the partnership is far from random. The "Never Really Over" artist used to work at the fashion retailer!
In an Instagram post announcing her role in the holiday campaign, Katy wrote, "From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a Mark Romanek-directed holiday campaign. Dreams do come true!"
In addition to showcasing a few of Gap's must-have holiday styles, the songstress revealed, "Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad - up to $100,000 USD - to support @baby2baby's mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country."
So, go get your Katy Perry-approved gifts at Gap and stream her new cover on repeat! Below, we rounded up a few festive styles from Gap that you'll want to give and receive this season.
Gap Arch Logo Hoodie
We love how Katy repped Gap's iconic logo hoodie in the holiday campaign. Just add an oversized denim jacket and cute shades to get her look!
Henley Ribbed Midi T-Shirt Dress
Whether you wear this ribbed midi dress alone or layer it with a teddy coat, you'll look uber-trendy.
100% Recycled Polyester Relaxed Heavyweight Cropped Puffer Jacket
Brave the cold weather in style and comfort thanks to this insanely cute cropped puffer jacket. Although the fuchsia hue is everything, the jacket comes in other colorways.
100% Recycled Polyester Arctic Fleece Joggers
Up the cozy factor of your wardrobe with these versatile fleece joggers.
Featherweight Funnel-Neck T-Shirt
Everyone needs a few basic long sleeve shirts for layering purposes during the fall and winter.
Recycled Cozy Scarf
Bundle up with this sustainably-made scarf! It makes a fool-proof gift, too.
Denim Sherpa Icon Jacket
Available in sizes XS-XXXL, this stylish sherpa jacket can be dressed up or down.
Teen 100% Recycled Polyester Ribbed Henley PJ Set
How cute is this ribbed henley PJ set? We love the tie-dye print and that it's made from 100% recycled polyester.
High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans With Washwell™
In addition to offering lots of stretch, these sustainably-made jeans will have you looking and feeling pretty darn stylish.
Ready for more holiday must-haves? Check out the best deals on holiday cards.